Does Gi-Hun Die In Squid Game Season 2?

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 2

One of the most compelling aspects of the first "Squid Game" season is the fact that anyone could die at any second. We root for many of the 456 participants of the games to somehow make it out alive, but by the end, only Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) remains. Lee teased a far darker Gi-hun going into "Squid Game" Season 2, and that's precisely what we get: He's a broken man haunted by the billions he earned through hundreds of people's deaths. He practically has a death wish agreeing to go into the games once more.

But Gi-hun doesn't receive the sweet release of death just yet.

Gi-hun isn't dead by the Season 2 finale, but things don't exactly look great for him. After trying to get the main room to stop the Front Man and end the games for good, Gi-hun and the other rebels are stopped or killed. Most tragically, his friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), is shot right in front of him. It's safe to say he's very much dead at this point, but as Gi-hun cries out, the show cuts to the credits.

Gi-hun's fate is left in the air until the show comes back for Season 3, which has already been confirmed – and could look a lot different from the previous seasons, if director Hwang Dong-hyuk has his way. Either way, it'll be the show's final season. Will Gi-hun make it out alive to the end, or are his days numbered?