Squid Game Season 2's Most Disappointing Storyline Ruins A Beloved Character

Contains major spoilers for Season 2 of "Squid Game"

After over three years of waiting, Netflix has finally brought us the next chapter of their global hit series "Squid Game." Unfortunately for those of us who've been anxious to learn what happens after the cliffhanger finale of its groundbreaking first season, however, Season 2 is depressingly light on satisfying answers. If you have yet to see "Squid Game 2," this is your final spoiler warning, as we're about to dive head first into reveals and plot points that go right up to the season's anticlimactic final episode.

As fans of the series may recall, one of the strongest aspects of "Squid Game" Season 1 was the storyline of Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), a police detective from the major crimes unit who goes to great lengths to investigate the disappearance of his brother Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun). After hearing Seong Gi-hun (Player 456, played by Lee Jung-jae) telling another officer about his experience on the island, Jun-ho begins to suspect that In-ho may have been a victim of these murderous games as well. He stows away on a transport ship to the island, disguises himself as one of the pink guards running the games, manages to work his way up to the VIP room, and directly confronts the games' enigmatic masked orchestrator known as the Front Man. The two face off against one of the island's cliffs, trading shots to the shoulder, one of which sends Jun-ho tumbling over the edge to a potential watery grave. But before his fall, Jun-ho learns that In-ho is alive — and is in fact the Front Man.