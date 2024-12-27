Every Squid Game Season 2 Game Explained

The threat of death in "Rock, Paper, Scissors – Minus One" comes from an additional "game" being played on the sidelines by the recruiter. Russian roulette (so named for its widely presumed country of origin) involves two or more people loading a standard six-shooter revolver with only a certain number of bullets, thus leaving blank spaces in the cylinder that will not react when the gun is fired. Each player will then take turns firing the gun, gambling with their own life. Not much is known about how Russian roulette came to be, but as seen in "Squid Game," it's a very adaptable game, the dynamics of which can be altered dramatically by a number of factors.

When the recruiter first begins the game, he spins the cylinder for each round, meaning each pull of the trigger carries the same one-in-six chance of ending a life (a malicious sort of torture in and of itself). When he later plays the game with Seong Gi-hun, however, he does not move the cylinder after the initial spin, which means the likelihood of death increases each time the trigger is pulled. Their contest ultimately results in one of Season 2's biggest, most jaw-dropping deaths. The third variation, in which the cylinder is filled with five bullets, seems both less common and more despicable.