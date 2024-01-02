What Marvel's Thanos Looks Like In Real Life

Almost no character looms larger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than the Mad Titan himself, Thanos. The powerful, ruthless villain's desire to decimate half of the MCU's living population makes him the central antagonist of the franchise's Infinity Saga. After appearing a handful of times in previous MCU movies, Thanos finally gets the chance to truly shine in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which bring his years-long campaign to a time-bending, explosive conclusion.

To date, no big-screen Marvel villain has made a bigger impact than Thanos, and few are still discussed with as much passion among fans. It's for these reasons that it's all the more impressive how little the character resembles Josh Brolin, the actor who plays him. Obviously, his recurring turn as the massive, purple-skinned MCU villain was brought to life using performance-capture technology; this allowed the behind-the-scenes artists to visually transform Brolin into Thanos without having to erase any of the facial and physical nuances of his performance.

By all indications, it seems like everyone involved was happy with how Brolin's take on Thanos was represented onscreen. However, that doesn't mean Brolin himself looks all that much like an eight foot tall alien conqueror. On the contrary, he not only looks wildly different than the Mad Titan in real life but has starred in enough popular, acclaimed movies to become one of the most recognizable actors working in Hollywood right now. In addition to Thanos, he's even played a few other iconic comic book characters.