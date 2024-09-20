Netflix's First Squid Game Season 2 Trailer Introduces The New Players

The untold truth of "Squid Game" charts a road from obscurity to a global phenomenon. Hwang Dong-hyuk's South Korean survival thriller series about desperate people who compete in deadly children's games for the amusement of the rich elite is a rollercoaster of thrills, excitement, emotion, and social commentary. It soon became a super-hit that smashed huge Netflix records left and right, and even spawned a reality show with its own dark truths behind the scenes. Combine this level of success with a sequel hook where the protagonist and Squid Game winner Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) eschews a life of wealth and luxury in favor of bringing down the Front Man's (Lee Byung-hun) game organization, and it's no surprise that "Squid Game" Season 2 is on its way.

The new teaser trailer for the sophomore season features a lot of familiar elements for "Squid Game" fans. From the colorful set pieces and deceptively deadly childish games to the iconic uniforms, it seems that fans can expect more of what "Squid Game" does best — as well as a few twists along the way.