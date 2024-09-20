Netflix's First Squid Game Season 2 Trailer Introduces The New Players
The untold truth of "Squid Game" charts a road from obscurity to a global phenomenon. Hwang Dong-hyuk's South Korean survival thriller series about desperate people who compete in deadly children's games for the amusement of the rich elite is a rollercoaster of thrills, excitement, emotion, and social commentary. It soon became a super-hit that smashed huge Netflix records left and right, and even spawned a reality show with its own dark truths behind the scenes. Combine this level of success with a sequel hook where the protagonist and Squid Game winner Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) eschews a life of wealth and luxury in favor of bringing down the Front Man's (Lee Byung-hun) game organization, and it's no surprise that "Squid Game" Season 2 is on its way.
The new teaser trailer for the sophomore season features a lot of familiar elements for "Squid Game" fans. From the colorful set pieces and deceptively deadly childish games to the iconic uniforms, it seems that fans can expect more of what "Squid Game" does best — as well as a few twists along the way.
Seong Gi-hun joins a new group of players
The first moments of the trailer make it clear that Seong Gi-hun isn't faring too well. He wakes up as the Front Man knocks on his door and calmly stares down the barrel of the fearful Gi-hun's gun. This turns out to be a book end, since the trailer's last moments depict him waking up again — this time in the Squid Game contestants' dorm room, wearing his familiar Player 456 costume. It's unclear whether his return is by choice, but judging by his stern expression and "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's hints that Gi-hun is on a path of revenge, it seems likely.
Apart from the revelation that Gi-hun is back for a new round, the teaser mostly revolves around the Squid Game staff's preparations for the game. However, we see a few choice glimpses at the new contestants waking up in the dorm room and warily walking into a mysterious game arena that consists of two large rainbow-colored circles on the ground. Some of the new Season 2 faces will be played by Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an. Whether any of their characters survive to tell the tale remains to be seen when "Squid Game" Season 2 premieres on December 26, 2024.