Why Did Ahsoka Leave The Jedi Order?

There are many Jedi who were introduced in the prequel era of "Star Wars," from the lowest-ranking Younglings to the many Jedi Masters on the Jedi High Council. One such Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, was introduced in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" in 2008 and was established as Anakin Skywalker's new Padawan. This came shortly after Anakin was made a Jedi Knight, and with the Clone Wars raging across the galaxy, it was deemed necessary to give the young Knight a Padawan to train.

Ahsoka went on to appear throughout "The Clone Wars" television series as one of the principal characters. She fought various members of the Sith, plenty of Mandalorian fighters, and more. Unfortunately, something happened in the lead-up to the end of the Clone Wars that pushed Ahsoka to leave the Jedi Order, and she never returned. That's not to say she became a Sith or anything of the sort — despite her tragic life, Ahsoka continued to fight the good fight across the galaxy; she just did so independently.

Throughout her years of activity in the "Star Wars" universe, fans became enamored with Ahsoka. She may have started out as an inept 14-year-old in training, but Ahsoka quickly became a lethal Jedi of nearly unmatched power and ability. Anyone who's binged every episode of "The Clone Wars" knows the story all too well, but others who're not in the know might wonder what pushed Ahsoka to leave the Jedi Order and not look back. For those people, this is Ahsoka's story.