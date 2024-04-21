Star Wars: What Plo Koon Looks Like Without The Mask (& Why He Wears One)
A totally unique universe entry, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" boasts many strengths, with one of the most notable being its ability to delve deeper into the peripheral members of the Jedi Order. Some only get a few brief moments to shine during the prequel film trilogy, so the iconic animated series allows them ample time to become fully-fledged characters. A name that receives quite a bit of expansion on the show is Plo Koon (James Arnold Taylor): one of the most powerful Jedi in all of "Star Wars," responsible for bringing Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) into the order and leading of the 104th clone battalion, better known as the Wolfpack.
Master Plo is also recognizable for his unique Kel Dor appearance, complete with a metal mask — known as an antiox breath mask — covering his eyes and mouth. As seen in the comic "Star Wars: Purge: Seconds to Die," beneath it are his small, black eyes and elongated mouth, as well as spikes protruding from his jaw area. Though it's never explained in great detail on "The Clone Wars," the reasons for wearing his goggles and mask have been divulged. The mask is used to help him breathe, matching the air of a given locale to that of his home planet, Dorin, while the goggles prevent the evaporation of his eye fluids.
Unsurprisingly, the need for goggles and an antiox mask isn't specific to Master Plo. In fact, even decades after his death, they're still used by the Kel Dor.
Master Plo's headwear isn't unique to him
Compared to some of the many, many other alien species in the "Star Wars" galaxy, the Kel Dor don't take center stage often. Plo Koon is undeniably the most prominent to feature in the current "Star Wars" canon, and, unfortunately, his appearances don't generally come with much information regarding his species. Another notable Kel Dor, Bo Keevil (Dave Filoni) from "Star Wars: Resistance," also doesn't get much time to offer fans inside information about his species either. Therefore, it's fair if fans don't know some of the deeper details about Master Plo's life-supporting breathing mask and goggles.
First and foremost, it's worth noting that goggles and antiox masks are used widely by the Kel Dor. They actually come with deep cultural significance for the Dorin natives. Each mask comes with special markings and patterns that indicate one's Kel Dor clan, effectively tying them to their wearer. As evidenced by Keevil, who lives long after Master Plo's death, the Kel Dor continue to wear masks and goggles for protection well into the era of the Resistance and the First Order. However, Keevil's specific mask appears a bit more high-tech than Master Plo's and doesn't seem to bear any decorative markings like his. Perhaps he's an outlier in this regard, or the practice was phased out over time.
With the "Star Wars" franchise in a state of endless expansion, fans will hopefully learn more about the Kel Dor, their culture, home planet, anatomy, and more in due time. If not, at least they have it better than the Bothans — the famous aliens never even seen in "Star Wars" films or television.