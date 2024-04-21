Star Wars: What Plo Koon Looks Like Without The Mask (& Why He Wears One)

A totally unique universe entry, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" boasts many strengths, with one of the most notable being its ability to delve deeper into the peripheral members of the Jedi Order. Some only get a few brief moments to shine during the prequel film trilogy, so the iconic animated series allows them ample time to become fully-fledged characters. A name that receives quite a bit of expansion on the show is Plo Koon (James Arnold Taylor): one of the most powerful Jedi in all of "Star Wars," responsible for bringing Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) into the order and leading of the 104th clone battalion, better known as the Wolfpack.

Master Plo is also recognizable for his unique Kel Dor appearance, complete with a metal mask — known as an antiox breath mask — covering his eyes and mouth. As seen in the comic "Star Wars: Purge: Seconds to Die," beneath it are his small, black eyes and elongated mouth, as well as spikes protruding from his jaw area. Though it's never explained in great detail on "The Clone Wars," the reasons for wearing his goggles and mask have been divulged. The mask is used to help him breathe, matching the air of a given locale to that of his home planet, Dorin, while the goggles prevent the evaporation of his eye fluids.

Unsurprisingly, the need for goggles and an antiox mask isn't specific to Master Plo. In fact, even decades after his death, they're still used by the Kel Dor.