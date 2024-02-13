Is Mace Windu Dead? Star Wars' Samuel L. Jackson Has A Powerful 3-Word Answer
Samuel L. Jackson has some choice words for "Star Wars" fans who think Mace Windu is dead.
When one considers Jackson's vast, expansive filmography, it's difficult to ignore just how important Jedi Master Mace Windu is to the actor's cinematic legacy. One of the immediate standouts from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, Mace Windu, was praised for his calm but badass composure, making him one of the most memorable characters from those films. Unfortunately, Windu was seemingly killed by Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in "Revenge of the Sith," which depicts the fall of the Jedi Order.
After a wicked battle with Palpatine, Windu's hand is cut off by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Moments later, Palpatine uses his signature force lightning to throw Windu out of a window, seemingly killing him. But if there's one rule in cinema that Jackson stands by, it's that if the body isn't shown, the character isn't dead. While exchanging messages with Empire to discuss the enduring legacy of "The Phantom Menace," Jackson made it clear where he stands on Windu's demise: "HE'S NOT DEAD!!!"
Canonically, Mace Windu might be believed dead, but in Jackson's eyes, the Jedi is still alive. While chatting with EW in 2016, Jackson suggested that Windu survived his fall because, well, he's a Jedi. "Jedi can fall from amazing distances," Jackson stated. "And there's a long history of one-handed Jedi. So why not?"
Now, Jackson has his eyes focused on what's next for Windu, enticing fans with the hope of a Disney+ series.
Samuel L. Jackson wants a Mace Windu series
When asked by Empire what he would like to do in a hypothetical Mace Windu Disney+ series, Samuel L. Jackson responded by saying, "EVERYTHING YES!!" While his words are brief, it's clear that Jackson wants to return as the iconic Jedi. The character starring in a Disney+ series isn't impossible, as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) received his own solo show set between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope." While it remains to be seen if Jackson ever returns as Windu, the enthusiasm is there, and fans would no doubt show up for the event series if it ever manifests.
In his 2016 chat with EW, Jackson suggested that his character is simply laying low, just like Obi-Wan after the fall of the Jedi Order. When asked if he shared his views with "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, Jackson said yes. "But George doesn't have anything to do with it anymore," he said, before revealing that the franchise creator was fine with his decision. "George is like, 'I'm okay with that. You can be alive.'"
It would be interesting to see Jackson step into the shoes of Mace Windu once again. One can only imagine how exciting a Disney+ series centered on him would be. A miniseries set after the events of "Revenge of the Sith" showing Windu on a quest or as a wandering nomad would no doubt be a hit for the platform. But as of this writing, Disney+ doesn't have a plan to bring Windu back, so "Star Wars" fans will just have to wait and see if Jackson's hopes will ever be realized.