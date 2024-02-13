Is Mace Windu Dead? Star Wars' Samuel L. Jackson Has A Powerful 3-Word Answer

Samuel L. Jackson has some choice words for "Star Wars" fans who think Mace Windu is dead.

When one considers Jackson's vast, expansive filmography, it's difficult to ignore just how important Jedi Master Mace Windu is to the actor's cinematic legacy. One of the immediate standouts from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, Mace Windu, was praised for his calm but badass composure, making him one of the most memorable characters from those films. Unfortunately, Windu was seemingly killed by Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in "Revenge of the Sith," which depicts the fall of the Jedi Order.

After a wicked battle with Palpatine, Windu's hand is cut off by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Moments later, Palpatine uses his signature force lightning to throw Windu out of a window, seemingly killing him. But if there's one rule in cinema that Jackson stands by, it's that if the body isn't shown, the character isn't dead. While exchanging messages with Empire to discuss the enduring legacy of "The Phantom Menace," Jackson made it clear where he stands on Windu's demise: "HE'S NOT DEAD!!!"

Canonically, Mace Windu might be believed dead, but in Jackson's eyes, the Jedi is still alive. While chatting with EW in 2016, Jackson suggested that Windu survived his fall because, well, he's a Jedi. "Jedi can fall from amazing distances," Jackson stated. "And there's a long history of one-handed Jedi. So why not?"

Now, Jackson has his eyes focused on what's next for Windu, enticing fans with the hope of a Disney+ series.