Star Wars Confirms Ahsoka Season 2 Is Happening
"Ahsoka" Season 2 has been confirmed in an official announcement from Lucasfilm, which also reveals a new "Mandalorian" movie in the works, directed by Jon Favreau. The film — planned to be Star Wars' long-awaited return to theaters — will be produced by "Ahsoka" showrunner and Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni. Filoni's own Star Wars film is still in development and will be separate from "The Mandalorian & Grogu," as the movie has been dubbed by Lucasfilm.
No plot details have been revealed for "Ahsoka" Season 2 yet, but the simple confirmation is still big news for fans. Season 1 ends on a pretty dramatic cliffhanger, with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) both stranded in a distant galaxy. The not-quite-Sith, not-quite-Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) are marooned with them on the strange world of Peridea, while Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) escape and return to the main Star Wars galaxy.
Filoni's upcoming film is meant to be a sort of climax for the "Mandalorian" era of "Star Wars," which includes "Ahsoka," "The Book of Boba Fett," and the impending 2024 series "Skeleton Crew." Going straight into the movie after such a dramatic ending to "Ahsoka" Season 1 would have been a tricky proposition, so it's good to know that we'll have at least one more season and Favreau's "Mandalorian" film to build up to it more naturally.
What could happen in Ahsoka Season 2?
Although the Lucasfilm announcement doesn't mention any story clues for Season 2, the ending of "Ahsoka" Season 1 gives us plenty to work off of. The biggest question is how the show will handle Baylan Skoll, as Ray Stevenson passed away shortly after the first season of the series wrapped up production. When we last saw him, Baylan was hunting for a strange power on Peridea implied to be connected to the Force-wielders of Mortis — ancient beings in the Star Wars universe with mysterious abilities. The role will likely need to be recast, but Stevenson's shoes are big ones to fill.
On the other side of the universe, Thrawn is journeying to the mystical planet Dathomir with the power of the Nightsisters behind him. We don't yet know exactly what his plan is, but he'll likely use the dark Force magic of the witches and their world to launch an attack against the New Republic. Fortunately, Ezra Bridger is back to fight him off, though it may be harder for Ahsoka and Sabine to make their way home. Who knows? Maybe we could even get that Sabine and Shin romance arc that lots of fans have been asking for.
The natural guess is that "Ahsoka" Season 2 and "The Mandalorian & Grogu" will stay relatively independent, setting the stage for Filoni's movie to tell a larger story later on. As of now, Lucasfilm has not announced a production start date or release window for "Ahsoka" Season 2.