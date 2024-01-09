Star Wars Confirms Ahsoka Season 2 Is Happening

"Ahsoka" Season 2 has been confirmed in an official announcement from Lucasfilm, which also reveals a new "Mandalorian" movie in the works, directed by Jon Favreau. The film — planned to be Star Wars' long-awaited return to theaters — will be produced by "Ahsoka" showrunner and Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni. Filoni's own Star Wars film is still in development and will be separate from "The Mandalorian & Grogu," as the movie has been dubbed by Lucasfilm.

No plot details have been revealed for "Ahsoka" Season 2 yet, but the simple confirmation is still big news for fans. Season 1 ends on a pretty dramatic cliffhanger, with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) both stranded in a distant galaxy. The not-quite-Sith, not-quite-Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) are marooned with them on the strange world of Peridea, while Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) escape and return to the main Star Wars galaxy.

Filoni's upcoming film is meant to be a sort of climax for the "Mandalorian" era of "Star Wars," which includes "Ahsoka," "The Book of Boba Fett," and the impending 2024 series "Skeleton Crew." Going straight into the movie after such a dramatic ending to "Ahsoka" Season 1 would have been a tricky proposition, so it's good to know that we'll have at least one more season and Favreau's "Mandalorian" film to build up to it more naturally.