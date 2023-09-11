The Tragic Life Story Of Ahsoka

Outside of the first six "Star Wars" films, there may not be a more beloved or storied character in the franchise than Ahsoka Tano. The old Expanded Universe had its Jacen Solos, Darth Revans, and Starkillers. The Disney era has introduced new fan favorites like Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and Cassian Andor. But in the decade and a half since her introduction in the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated film, Ahsoka has risen decisively above the crowd.

Part of that is due to her staying power. Ahsoka thrived as a protagonist in the "Clone Wars" TV series — one of many core characters in the show's anthology structure, but one around whom the main brunt of the story revolved. Most of the other characters had predetermined paths. Their roles in the movies dictated what they could and couldn't do. But Ahsoka was completely open, and she quickly became the lens through which the show explored the widespread destruction of the Clone Wars.

Ahsoka came back in "Star Wars Rebels," and in "The Mandalorian," and in a self-titled canon novel. Eventually, she even got her own live-action Disney+ series set years after "Return of the Jedi." Today, Ahsoka is a character with decades of fascinating in-universe history. She's been a key player in multiple eras of the "Star Wars" timeline, and her story is far from over. Of course, Ahsoka has also had a troubled life in many ways, living through some of the most tumultuous times in galactic history. Here's a full breakdown of her tragic life story.