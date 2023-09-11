How Powerful Is Ahsoka Compared To Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Yoda & Rey?

Ahsoka Tano has grown into one of the most pivotal figures in the "Star Wars" mythos. She was introduced as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan in "The Clone Wars" movie in 2008 before going off into the series of the same name. Over the course of the show, she trains and becomes adept at holding her own in the fight against the Dark Side. She's battled Inquisitors and Darth Maul, even becoming one of the only Force users to survive Order 66. She lent her talents to the rebellion while the Empire was in power, and now, she headlines her own series with Disney+'s "Ahsoka," which takes place after the events of "Return of the Jedi."

She may have been a plucky youngster when audiences first met her, but she's grown into a warrior her former master would be proud of. She's even helping others recognize their potential by taking Sabine Wren as her Padawan. It's obvious Ahsoka is talented and can more than hold her own in battle, but how powerful is Ahsoka exactly?

While there would be no reason for Ahsoka and Luke Skywalker to fight, it's still interesting to think who could beat whom. Let's create imaginary match-ups and speculate who would be the stronger combatant. It's all in good fun, of course, and arguments could probably be made either way with all of these. Ultimately, it's just to show how far Ahsoka has come.