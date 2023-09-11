How Powerful Is Ahsoka Compared To Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Yoda & Rey?
Ahsoka Tano has grown into one of the most pivotal figures in the "Star Wars" mythos. She was introduced as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan in "The Clone Wars" movie in 2008 before going off into the series of the same name. Over the course of the show, she trains and becomes adept at holding her own in the fight against the Dark Side. She's battled Inquisitors and Darth Maul, even becoming one of the only Force users to survive Order 66. She lent her talents to the rebellion while the Empire was in power, and now, she headlines her own series with Disney+'s "Ahsoka," which takes place after the events of "Return of the Jedi."
She may have been a plucky youngster when audiences first met her, but she's grown into a warrior her former master would be proud of. She's even helping others recognize their potential by taking Sabine Wren as her Padawan. It's obvious Ahsoka is talented and can more than hold her own in battle, but how powerful is Ahsoka exactly?
While there would be no reason for Ahsoka and Luke Skywalker to fight, it's still interesting to think who could beat whom. Let's create imaginary match-ups and speculate who would be the stronger combatant. It's all in good fun, of course, and arguments could probably be made either way with all of these. Ultimately, it's just to show how far Ahsoka has come.
Ahsoka vs. Darth Vader - Who Is More Powerful?
This match-up doesn't require much imagination because it's one that actually happened. Ahsoka and her former master, who has since fallen to the Dark Side and become Darth Vader, duked it out in "Twilight of the Apprentice" from "Star Wars Rebels." Set three years before the events of "A New Hope," Ahsoka and Vader meet on Malachor V. Ahsoka fights him so that Ezra Bridger and Kanan can escape, and Ahsoka proves how far she's come. Unfortunately, it's not enough to defeat the Sith Lord.
Ahsoka gets some good hits in, at one point damaging Vader's helmet to reveal his scarred face. It's more than a lot of Force users could say going up against Vader, but it's obvious who would win out in the end. The other rebels don't see who wins the match, but they assume Vader killed Ahsoka until the final season of "Rebels." Ezra enters the World Between Worlds, which allows him to travel through space and time. He reaches a doorway showcasing the fight between Ahsoka and Vader, and right before Vader can deliver a finishing blow, Ezra pulls Ahsoka into the void, saving her life.
In this instance, the student learned much, but it wasn't enough. Darth Vader remained too powerful until Luke was able to bring him back to the Light Side in "Return of the Jedi." Still, not many can say they dueled Darth Vader and lived, so Ahsoka still gets some bragging rights in that sense.
Ahsoka vs. Luke Skywalker - Which ex-Jedi wins?
At first glance, figuring out who would win between Ahsoka and Luke Skywalker seems easy. Luke defeated Darth Vader in "Return of the Jedi," and Vader was able to beat Ahsoka. Ipso facto, it seems Luke could beat Ahsoka pretty handily, but there's a case to be made Ahsoka could win out.
Luke didn't begin training under the Jedi way until he was 19. Ahsoka started when she was a child, and she was trained by some of the most powerful Force users ever with Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Luke received some initial training from Obi-Wan, but it was completed via Yoda. Ahsoka has had much more proper training, and one could make the case the only reason Luke defeated Vader was because he appealed to the part of him that was still in the Light. It's worth noting Ahsoka fought Inquisitors, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine all in one day in "Star Wars Rebels."
Luke has the Skywalker lineage in him, inherently making him a powerful Jedi. But through sheer force of will, Ahsoka has had much more formal training and beat many powerful enemies over the years. Luke may have an edge, but Ahsoka would undoubtedly put up a worthy fight if the two ever fought for whatever reason. A match could go either way, especially if taking Ahsoka and Luke at the height of their respective strengths.
Ahsoka vs. Yoda - Who is stronger with the Force?
Again, there really wouldn't be any reason for Yoda and Ahsoka to fight, but it's interesting to think about. Size matters not when it comes to Yoda. He's one of the most powerful Force users ever to live, and he's proven himself a reliable combatant repeatedly. He nearly brought Count Dooku to justice in "Attack of the Clones." The only reason he was unable to do so was because he wanted to tend to Obi-Wan and Anakin. He's also battled throughout "The Clone Wars" series. When it comes to raw potential and experience, Yoda is victorious every time.
In "Light of the Jedi" by Charles Soule, it's revealed Yoda has been on the Jedi Council for hundreds of years. And he's so in tune with the Force he can pinpoint a small piece of a starship from across the galaxy. Even as a Force Ghost, Yoda still holds a tremendous amount of power. When he speaks to Luke in "The Last Jedi," he can summon a lightning bolt to destroy the sacred texts. He's practically a living embodiment of the Force, so it's easy to see him winning a fight with Ahsoka.
That's not to take anything away from Snips. She's certainly powerful, and while Yoda was chilling on Dagobah after the Empire came to power, Ahsoka still fought the good fight, even trying to take down Darth Vader, as shown in "Rebels." Yoda would likely have no desire to fight Ahsoka, but if it ever came to that, Yoda at the height of his power would probably win.
Ahsoka vs. Rey - Who wins in a fight?
Out of all of the prospective Ahsoka fights in the "Star Wars" universe, this one might be the hardest to pin down. There's no denying Ahsoka is a powerful Jedi. Unlike Luke and Rey, she's received plenty of training over the years and has helped the Light Side on numerous occasions. Then again, "The Rise of Skywalker" reveals how Rey is part of the Palpatine lineage. Much like the Skywalkers, this inherently makes her a powerful Force user, as evidenced by her pulling a ship from the sky, lifting heavy rocks, and countering Palpatine's lightning. Rey manages to best Kylo Ren, and she's the one who takes down the Emperor for good, albeit with the power of every Jedi behind her, including Ahsoka, as we hear Ashley Eckstein's voice during that final battle sequence.
During that fight, it's easy to see Rey becoming one of the most powerful beings in the "Star Wars" mythos, at least temporarily. In that form, it's hard to imagine anyone else defeating her. However, if taking Ahsoka and Rey at their baseline power levels, Ahsoka would definitely stand more of a chance. She may have defeated Palpatine, but those were under extenuating circumstances she wouldn't replicate with just anyone. Ahsoka has more classic training and has beaten many powerful opponents on her own.
Ahsoka may not win all of these fights, but the fact she can hold her own against the likes of Darth Vader is a testament to her power. She doesn't come from a powerful bloodline like the Skywalkers and Palpatines. She also doesn't live for hundreds of years to master the Force like Yoda. The fact a case could be made for her putting up a good fight against all of these Force users proves she's indeed one of the most interesting and powerful Jedi that ever was.