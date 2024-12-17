Upcoming Action Shows You May Not Know Were In The Works

There are lots of upcoming high-profile TV shows for action fans to be excited about in 2025. Gabriel Basso will finally return to the small screen as Peter Sutherland in "The Night Agent," and superhero fans are gearing up to see Charlie Cox debut his best suit yet for "Daredevil: Born Again" in March. Other action series that are probably already on your radar include the second seasons of "The Last of Us" and "Andor," which are both set to drop in spring. However, there are also plenty of upcoming action shows in the works for 2025 and beyond that you may not have heard about yet.

From period series to dramatic procedurals, there's going to be more than enough action to go around in the next few years. Of course, the action category wouldn't be complete without getting to see a few superheroes doing their thing, and there's more than just a new "Daredevil" show on the horizon. What's also great about this upcoming slate of shows is that there will be plenty of women at the forefront of the action. For example, "Pretty Little Liars" star Troian Bellisario is turning her attention to crime fighting as a hardened California cop, and a Hollywood A-Lister will reportedly take on the role of iconic "Tomb Raider" main character Lara Croft. Keep reading for all the details of the action that's on the way to small screens.