What Sophie Turner Could Look Like As Lara Croft According To AI

News broke on November 15, 2024, that Sophie Turner will likely gear up to play Lara Croft in a new Amazon Prime "Tomb Raider" series. The news is so fresh that only our imaginations can picture her in the role ... with a little help from AI.

Amazon ordered the series, the writing of which will be headed up by "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, back in May. It was previously reported that Turner, who's still best known for her role as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones," was one of a few actors up for the role along with Lucy Boynton, who played Mary Austin in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Now that we know Turner is in talks to step into Lara's famous boots and tank top, we had to get an idea of what she might look like scaling rock walls and, well, raiding tombs. So Looper fired up the AI image generator Midjourney to get some visuals.