Daredevil & Bullseye's New MCU Suits Have Big Changes - But They're Missing Something
"Daredevil: Born Again" is finally on the horizon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the series appears to be giving Charlie Cox's titular superhero a fresh new look. Like many of his MCU contemporaries, Cox's Daredevil iteration has undergone quite a few wardrobe changes. Netflix's "Daredevil" sees the hero start out in an ultra-practical black, masked costume before developing a proper red suit. "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" subsequently features the Man Without Fear donning a yellow-hued outfit variation. Now, the hero's upcoming Disney+ series is giving him what is arguably his most comic-accurate appearance yet — even if it's missing a certain key element.
In a post from JustJared.com, the site shared a number of leaked images from the set of "Daredevil: Born Again." Several of the images feature the stunt doubles for Cox's Daredevil and Wilson Bethel's Bullseye in-costume, giving fans a solid peek at what the pair's new outfits look like. Both suits are a pretty significant departure from their previous MCU appearances, with the new Daredevil outfit featuring a brighter red hue and a less prominent armor pattern and Bullseye's update no longer resembling a twisted inverse of his adversary's wardrobe. However, despite ostensibly hewing closer to the comics, both suits are still missing their respective characters' iconic logos: Daredevil's "Double-D" insignia and Bullseye's spiral symbol.
The DD and spiral remain missing-in-action
While fans may find the lack of Daredevil's "DD" logo on his "Daredevil: Born Again" suit rather disappointing, it's far from the first time that the MCU iteration of the character has had this piece of iconography omitted. Though the symbol has been used in promotional material, such as one of the official posters for Season 2 of Netflix's "Daredevil" and the updated title logo for "Daredevil: Born Again," it has never appeared as part of any of the character's previous suits in established canon.
Nonetheless, it seems Charlie Cox himself hasn't completely given up hope on the suit getting even more comic-accurate. In a 2022 interview with ComicBook.com, the star expressed interest in his iteration of Daredevil eventually wearing a costume that features the character's classic logo. "I've always liked the idea that at some point he feels like he has earned the right to have the DD, which we've never had," he explained. "And one day down the line, I like the idea that he just makes that decision; we get to witness that evolution on screen."
As for Bullseye, there's potential that he could also wind up getting his spiral symbol down the line. In Netflix's "Daredevil," the villain primarily adopts the costume of Daredevil himself, so his appearance in "Daredevil: Born Again" technically marks the first time he's had a costume to fully call his own. If he undergoes as many suit upgrades as his adversary has, it's possible that Bullseye's return in a future MCU project beyond "Daredevil: Born Again" could see him donning some spiral-styled gear.