Daredevil & Bullseye's New MCU Suits Have Big Changes - But They're Missing Something

While fans may find the lack of Daredevil's "DD" logo on his "Daredevil: Born Again" suit rather disappointing, it's far from the first time that the MCU iteration of the character has had this piece of iconography omitted. Though the symbol has been used in promotional material, such as one of the official posters for Season 2 of Netflix's "Daredevil" and the updated title logo for "Daredevil: Born Again," it has never appeared as part of any of the character's previous suits in established canon.

Nonetheless, it seems Charlie Cox himself hasn't completely given up hope on the suit getting even more comic-accurate. In a 2022 interview with ComicBook.com, the star expressed interest in his iteration of Daredevil eventually wearing a costume that features the character's classic logo. "I've always liked the idea that at some point he feels like he has earned the right to have the DD, which we've never had," he explained. "And one day down the line, I like the idea that he just makes that decision; we get to witness that evolution on screen."

As for Bullseye, there's potential that he could also wind up getting his spiral symbol down the line. In Netflix's "Daredevil," the villain primarily adopts the costume of Daredevil himself, so his appearance in "Daredevil: Born Again" technically marks the first time he's had a costume to fully call his own. If he undergoes as many suit upgrades as his adversary has, it's possible that Bullseye's return in a future MCU project beyond "Daredevil: Born Again" could see him donning some spiral-styled gear.