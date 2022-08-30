This Beloved Character Is Returning In Marvel's Wonder Man Disney+ Series

According to Variety, Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in "Wonder Man." The Disney+ series is executive produced and co-created by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" director Destin Daniel Cretton. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Community" scribe Andrew Guest is expected to serve as the show's head writer, and it's said that Cretton may end up directing episodes of "Wonder Man."

The news of Kingsley's involvement comes just a few months after "Wonder Man" was first revealed to be in development at Marvel. Specific details about Kingsley's role in the Disney+ series are, unfortunately, being kept under tight wraps for the time being, but Variety does report that his MCU character will have a major presence in "Wonder Man." For what it's worth, "Wonder Man" does seem like the perfect Disney+ project for Kingsley's Trevor to appear in, too.

Early reports have suggested that "Wonder Man" will be a comedy about Hollywood. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise to comic book readers, considering that Simon Williams AKA Marvel's Wonder Man has worked as both an actor and Hollywood stuntman in the comics. It has already been established in the MCU that Kingsley's Trevor is a struggling actor as well, which opens the door for him and Simon Williams to cross paths in "Wonder Man."

Notably, Kingsley's participation in "Wonder Man" also means that the Disney+ series will reunite him with Cretton for the first time since they collaborated together on last year's "Shang-Chi." His role in "Wonder Man" will make it Kingsley's fourth MCU project to date as well, following his appearances in "Iron Man 3," "Shang-Chi," and the 2014 short film, "All Hail the King."