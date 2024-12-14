The 15 Best TV Scenes Of 2024

2024 has been a surprising year for television. 2023 was plagued with simultaneous strikes by the Writer's Guild (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), pausing production of many film and television projects and delaying others. Back in 2008, the WGA strike produced some of the worst movies and TV shows of the decade, so there was a lot for TV audiences especially to be worried about heading into this year. As streaming services continued to dominate the industry, it's been harder than ever to keep up with what the hottest new shows are.

Fortunately, some shows have risen above the rest, from Hulu's "The Bear" to HBO's "Hacks." Franchises also thrived on TV, from the slums of Gotham in "The Penguin" to the soaring heights of "House of the Dragon." But among some of the year's biggest shows (as well as some of its most underrated offerings), these individual scenes stood out to both fans and critics as the best that the medium had to offer in 2024.