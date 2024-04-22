The True Story Behind Baby Reindeer Makes The Netflix Hit Even Scarier

This article contains discussions of sexual abuse and mental illness.

If you felt disturbed by the new Netflix original miniseries "Baby Reindeer," you'll probably be unhappy to know that the real-life story of the crime is even creepier.

Concocted by British comedian Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer" tells an unsettling story of a man who offers a free drink to a woman while he's working as a bartender ... a decision which leads to her stalking and harassing him nonstop. According to Gadd, who spoke to several outlets about the series, though he changed his name and some specific details about the events, they did happen in real life.

Though the character Gadd plays in the series is named Donny Dunn and his unnamed stalker is named Martha, he did reveal that he endured some of the deeply harrowing things depicted in "Baby Reindeer."

"It's very emotionally true, obviously: I was severely stalked and severely abused," Gadd told The Guardian. "But we wanted it to exist in the sphere of art, as well as protect the people it's based on."

Gadd also spoke to The Times UK in April of 2024 about the incident, saying that he did, in fact, offer a free drink to the anonymous woman before things went haywire. "At first everyone at the pub thought it was funny that I had an admirer," Gadd said about the 2015 incident. "Then she started to invade my life, following me, turning up at my gigs, waiting outside my house, sending thousands of voicemails and emails."