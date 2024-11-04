Every Marvel Movie And TV Show Coming In 2025

Although the MCU has not had a lot of animated series on Disney+ thus far, things are set to change in the upcoming months starting with the release of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." Set to launch on the streaming service on January 25, 2025, it is helmed by Jeff Trammell and takes inspiration from the design of early issues of "The Amazing Spider-Man" comics.

The show will focus more on Peter Parker's time in school and how he adjusts to his new role as Spider-Man while still very much a teenage student. This is something that the MCU's version of the Spider-Man story largely glossed over as the hero was involved in some major events from the get-go. However, the series showcases an alternate reality where Peter Parker is mentored not by Tony Stark but rather Norman Osborn — someone who is traditionally a villain within the Marvel universe.

Hudson Thames is voicing Peter Parker, something he did in "What If...?" Season 3, while Colman Domingo and Charlie Cox will portray Osborn and Matt Murdock, respectively. Other characters that are set to appear include Otto Octavius, Dr. Strange, Rhino, and Venom.