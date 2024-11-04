Every Marvel Movie And TV Show Coming In 2025
Things haven't exactly been great for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent times, with several movies failing to meet financial and critical expectations. However, Marvel Studios has found some success with television series such as "Loki" Season 2 and "Agatha All Along," so it isn't all doom and gloom at Marvel HQ. Things could be set to get significantly better in 2025, now that we know there are some exciting projects on the way.
As the MCU timeline continues to expand, there are some interesting releases in the pipeline that Marvel fans will no doubt want to mark in their calendars. Whether that be highly anticipated movies like "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts*," or TV shows such as the animated "Marvel Zombies" and the live-action "Daredevil: Born Again," there's plenty on the way that might excite viewers. Here's every single film and series that has been confirmed for 2025 so far.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Although the MCU has not had a lot of animated series on Disney+ thus far, things are set to change in the upcoming months starting with the release of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." Set to launch on the streaming service on January 25, 2025, it is helmed by Jeff Trammell and takes inspiration from the design of early issues of "The Amazing Spider-Man" comics.
The show will focus more on Peter Parker's time in school and how he adjusts to his new role as Spider-Man while still very much a teenage student. This is something that the MCU's version of the Spider-Man story largely glossed over as the hero was involved in some major events from the get-go. However, the series showcases an alternate reality where Peter Parker is mentored not by Tony Stark but rather Norman Osborn — someone who is traditionally a villain within the Marvel universe.
Hudson Thames is voicing Peter Parker, something he did in "What If...?" Season 3, while Colman Domingo and Charlie Cox will portray Osborn and Matt Murdock, respectively. Other characters that are set to appear include Otto Octavius, Dr. Strange, Rhino, and Venom.
Captain America: Brave New World
The "Captain America" films have been consistently ranked among the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, so the fact we are getting a fourth installment might be a good sign that the franchise is getting back on track. Things will look a little different with Chris Evans no longer appearing as the First Avenger. Instead, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America, something the hero did at the behest of Steve Rogers.
A direct continuation of the story that began in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" miniseries, "Captain America: Brave New World" will focus on Wilson's new role as he is caught in the middle of an international incident. It will also see the return of Thaddeus Ross following his election win as president of the United States, this time played by Harrison Ford following the death of William Hurt, and will demonstrate his ability to transform into the Red Hulk. Meanwhile, Liv Tyler returns as Betty Ross and Giancarlo Esposito is portraying a villain known as Sidewinder.
Directed by Julius Onah, the film is written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson — who both worked on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" — and Matthew Orton. It is set to arrive on February 14, 2025.
Daredevil: Born Again
"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is not the only project that will see Charlie Cox once again take up the role of Matt Murdock. The British actor is set to reprise his Daredevil persona in the upcoming live-action series "Daredevil: Born Again." The character is the only significant figure from the Netflix Marvel shows that has transitioned to the MCU: Cox's Murdock has already appeared briefly in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Echo."
Like the earlier Netflix series, the new show will focus on the ongoing struggle between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, once again portrayed by Vincent D'Onofrio. However, Murdock and Fisk apparently come to form some sort of truce — Cox explained to Collider how the pair admit that "in their obsession to rid the city of the other, they have potentially caused the city and society more harm than they've done good."
This alliance might be necessary given that serial killer Muse was revealed in the "Daredevil: Born Again" teaser trailer, alongside Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Other members of the cast include Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson, reprising his role from the Netflix show. "Daredevil: Born Again" is due to arrive on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.
Thunderbolts*
Originally rumored to be a Disney+ television series, "Thunderbolts*" is a Jake Schreier-directed full theatrical release coming on May 5, 2025. The film stars a team made up of villains and anti-heroes — much like DC's Suicide Squad — and is based on the comic book group of the same name that first appeared in 1997.
A number of established figures from the MCU are returning as part of the Thunderbolts team or in other supporting roles. This includes Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell's John Walker, and Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster. Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also reprise her role of CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and there are suggestions Harrison Ford could return as Thaddeus Ross.
In terms of plot, the movie will see the Thunderbolts team take on a mission for the U.S. government that has unforeseen consequences. Long-running rumors had suggested that "Thunderbolts*" would include a major twist in the introduction of a character called Sentry. The first trailer for "Thunderbolts*" seemingly confirms this is the case through the appearance of a seemingly bulletproof figure known as Bob, although it isn't clear whether the incredibly powerful and Superman-esque Sentry will be a villain or ally to the group.
Ironheart
Marvel fans have already had the chance to see Ironheart in action, when Dominique Thorne portrayed character Riri WIlliams in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Now, the hero is returning with a six-part mini-series that is due to come to Disney+ on June 24, 2025. Former "The Midnight Club" and "Snowpiercer" writer Chinaka Hodge has taken on script duties, while "Black Panther" head honcho Ryan Coogler acts as executive producer.
There hasn't been a whole lot revealed about what "Ironheart" will be about, but at its D23 event, Disney did give some hints, stating: "Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood.'" In Marvel Comics, The Hood is a supervillain that gains his powers from a set of magical boots and cloak, suggesting that "Ironheart" will see the worlds of technology and magic collide. Alongside Thorne, Anthony Ramos is playing Robbins, while Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and Manny Montana all have roles.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Readers of the "Fantastic Four" comics haven't had a lot of luck when it comes to movie adaptations so far. All of the live-action movies that have come and gone since 2005 were panned by critics and some are even considered among the very worst superhero movies ever made. Fans of the Richards family and their associates got some hope in 2019 when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and got the rights to several Marvel properties in the process.
As you'd expect given the poor reaction to the previous films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's entry will be a reboot in the form of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." This time around, Pedro Pascal is portraying Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby is playing Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn takes on the role of Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays The Thing. Julia Garner and Ralph Ineson are also involved as the Silver Surfer and Galactus respectively.
Understandably, there's little information about plot details outside of the fact that the film is set in a retro-futuristic 1960s New York during the height of the Space Race — perhaps explaining how Marvel's first family was exposed to the cosmic rays that gave them their powers. Acting as the first film in Phase 6 of the MCU, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is set to arrive in cinema screens on July 25, 2025.
Eyes of Wakanda
Coming to Disney+ on August 6, 2025, "Eyes of Wakanda" is another animated series under the ever-growing Marvel Animation umbrella. Marvel has seemingly spent some $20 million to bring "Eyes of Wakanda" to life. The series was pitched by storyboard artist Todd Harris, who has worked in the art department on several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects such as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avengers Endgame." Marvel Studios executive producer Brad Winderbaum is also involved, as is "Black Panther" writer and director Ryan Coogler.
Unlike some other animated Marvel series, "Eyes of Wakanda" is embedded within the continuity of the live-action films and shows. "'Eyes of Wakanda' is an MCU show," Winderbaum told ComicBoom.com. "This is the history of Wakanda as told through the War Dogs, and it is some of the best animation we've ever done." The War Dogs are a group of hardened Wakandan warriors who aim to retrieve vibranium artifacts from across the globe. It will also give viewers an opportunity to see T'Challa's ancestors and how the mantle of Black Panther has been passed down over the course of a four-episode run.
Marvel Zombies
Fans of Marvel's animated "What If...?" series are in luck because not only will the third season of the show come to Disney+ at the end of 2024, but a brand new spin-off series is due to hit the streaming service in 2025. There's no exact date as of yet, but we do know it will arrive in October and may well follow the daily release schedule of "What If...?" Season 3.
Like its predecessors, "Marvel Zombies" explores an alternate timeline within the MCU that is not part of the main continuity. In this particular version of the multiverse, members of the Avengers are infected with a virus that leads to a zombie outbreak across the globe. Survivors such as Hulk, Vision, Black Panther, and the Wasp battle against zombie versions of famous Marvel heroes as they search for a cure.
While the zombie episode from "What If...?" Season 1 took inspiration from the Robert Kirkman-written comic series of the same name, it didn't directly use the same story beats. The creators of the upcoming show have confirmed that "Marvel Zombies" won't follow the comics and will instead explore more of the world showcased in the earlier animated series.
Wonder Man
Wonder Man might not have the same sort of star power as some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's big hitters, but that hasn't stopped Marvel from creating a Disney+ television series based on the character. Helming this show are "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director and writer Destin Daniel Cretton alongside "Hawkeye" producer Andrew Guest, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II taking on the role of Wonder Man.
With the show not set to air on the streaming service until December 2025, it perhaps shouldn't be a huge surprise that not a whole lot has been revealed. Yet, there are some details we do know about "Wonder Man" that have come out since it was announced. That includes the fact that Ben Kingsley is reprising his MCU part of Trevor Slattery and that Ed Harris, Demetrius Grosse, and Josh Gad all have roles in the series.
In terms of the actual story, "Wonder Man" follows the titular hero, originally known as Simon Williams, as he auditions for an upcoming superhero television series as a stuntman. The comedy series is set to be more character driven than most MCU shows so far and will release as part of the Marvel Spotlight banner, meaning it can be enjoyed on its own.