The Ballerina Trailer Confirms Our Biggest Hope About The World Of John Wick

The first "Ballerina" trailer has arrived and given fans an insight into the life of Ana de Armas' assassin, Eve. The footage shows her learning combat at a young age before visiting The Continental and becoming embroiled in the deadly world associated with it. However, while the movie is set to expand the "John Wick" universe, many fans hope to see Keanu Reeves' progenitor return to deliver more high-octane carnage in the upcoming spin-off. The good news, however, is that he's definitely going to be in "Ballerina" — and the trailer confirms it.

Wick appears toward the end of the "Ballerina" trailer, making his presence known to Armas' character after she discusses wanting to find the infamous Baba Yaga. Eve wants to learn how to be like the legendary assassin, but Wick informs the budding killer that they're already very similar. However, while the context of their meeting has yet to be revealed, the cut on Wick's forehead indicates that he's been getting up to no good. Still, we wouldn't have him any other way, right?

Fans will undoubtedly be happy to see Reeves' character in the trailer, though it might be confusing as John Wick is supposed to be dead. Does this mean that he's returned from the grave, or does "Ballerina" take place in a different timeline from the main film series?