Why Red One Absolutely Bombed At The Box Office

Plenty of movies have taken the "what if Santa Claus was real?" angle, but none have handled it the way 2024's holiday-themed action-adventure romp "Red One" does. The film imagines a world where pretty much all mythological creatures actually exist, with that delicate balance between them and regular people overseen by an organization called the Mythological Oversight and Restoration Authority (M.O.R.A.).

The movie's version of Santa (J.K. Simmons) — more prone to lifting weights than eating milk and cookies — is kidnapped after the North Pole's location is revealed by a hacker named Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans). Cue Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), head of Santa's security force — who has just announced his retirement after getting sick of how long the naughty list has grown in recent years — springing into action to rescue his boss and save Christmas. "Red One" takes viewers on a wild ride that also involves an anthropomorphic polar bear, a monstrous snowman army, and other holiday-based figures of European folklore like Krampus and Grýla.

Amazon MGM Studios and Johnson himself — who is one of the movie's producers — bet big on "Red One" to bring in a massive box office haul and recoup its reported $250 million production budget plus marketing costs. But after an opening weekend that fell well short of expectations — only $32 million in the U.S. and $51 million internationally — it looks like the movie is going be added to the list of the biggest box office bombs of 2024. So what happened?