Critics Aren't Holding Back On Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga

The trailer for Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" was a far cry from "Yellowstone." Unfortunately, the film's reviews also suggest that it pales in comparison to the acclaimed neo-Western series. As of this writing, "Horizon" boasts a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that it might not go down as one of the 21st century's best westerns.

Directed by and starring Costner, who's joined by Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and other household names, "Horizon" is a three-hour adventure about settlers, bounty hunters, and other folks trying to survive the Old West during the American Civil War. That plot summary might sound vague, but the actual movie doesn't do much to fill in the blanks. "[A] film — certainly a Western — needs to have a plot, a bit of credible characterisation, and a structure that preferably includes a beginning, middle and end," the BBC's Nicholas Barber wrote. "Horizon doesn't have any of those."

Some reviewers echoed this criticism, while others found different faults with Costner's latest directorial effort. With that in mind, let's look at some of the other reactions to "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1."