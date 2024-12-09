The Most Shocking TV Cancellations Of 2024

As a musical sitcom with original songs, choreography and dancing, "Schmigadoon!" pleased both critics and viewers. Like fellow quirky comedy-musical "Galavant" before it, however, "Schmigadoon!" could not be saved by its cult popularity and was canceled after two seasons. The show focused on Melissa Gimble (Cecily Strong) and Josh Skinner (Keegan-Michael Key), two doctors whose romance has been failing. While on a hike, they accidentally stumble upon the musical town of Schmigadoon and become trapped within its cheery confines. They are told they can't leave unless they find true love — which they may or may not find with each other.

Season 2 spoofed musicals from the 1960s and '70s like "Chicago" and "Cabaret," as the characters find themselves trapped in the seedy, noirish big city of Schmicago. Dissatisfied with their marriage, their task is to break through the cynicism of Schmicago and find a happy ending.

The conclusion of "Schmigadoon!" may have come as a shock to its fanbase, but no one was more stunned than its producers and writers, who had completed 25 songs and all of the scripts for Season 3 before Apple TV+ announced its decision. Co-creator Cinco Paul explained on Instagram that he hoped this wasn't the show's end. "The optimist in me is convinced it's not the end of Schmigadoon ... and maybe it's even a happy beginning," his statement read in part. Time will tell, but as of this moment, it looks like "Schmigadoon!" will remain one of 2024's more startling losses.