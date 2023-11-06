The Ending Of Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Our Flag Means Death"

In a world overrun with intense, brooding dramas and frightening news alerts, it's nice to get a break every now and then. Director Taika Waititi has always been pretty good about bringing something a little easier on the soul, from quirky and charming comedies like "Flight of the Conchords" and "What We Do in the Shadows" to the heartfelt Indigenous-centered coming-of-age dramedy "Reservation Dogs." In that same therapeutic spirit, with David Jenkins' giddily offbeat pirate fanfic "Our Flag Means Death," Waititi brought the world a wholesome historical fantasy and love story all rolled into one.

Over the show's first season, audiences fell in love with bookish dandy Stede Bonnet's (Rhys Darby) mid-life-crisis-turned-epic adventure and historical romance with Blackbeard. But after finally bringing the pair together, the end of Season 1 tore them apart, leaving audiences on a cliffhanger and Blackbeard with a broken heart. Thankfully, Jenkins and Waititi didn't make us wait too long into Season 2 to bring our favorite pirates back together — even if the changing world (and the pesky British navy) serve up a new set of challenges to their happily ever after on the high seas. Batten down the hatches and hoist the sails — Here's everything you need to know about the ending of "Our Flag Means Death" Season 2.