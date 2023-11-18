The Unspoken Truth Of Kaley Cuoco

A lead actor on "The Big Bang Theory" for 12 seasons, Kaley Cuoco has been one of the most visible stars on the small screen since the late 2000s. Alongside Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, she formed the headlining trio of one of the biggest sitcoms of its day, often sitting at the top of the ratings above stalwarts like "Modern Family" and "How I Met Your Mother." But while "TBBT" is the show that made her a superstar, it wasn't her first claim to fame.

Before she was Penny, neighbor of Sheldon and Leonard on "The Big Bang Theory," Cuoco was already an established actor, having starred for three seasons on "8 Simple Rules" and made guest appearances all over the dial. Today, even after "TBBT" has long since left the airwaves, Cuoco remains as popular as ever, with fans all over the world. Yet there's still a lot that many of those fans may not know about her, beyond her career highlights and her well-publicized romance with co-star Johnny Galecki. From her roller coaster childhood to her troubles in life and love, there are many unspoken truths about Kaley Cuoco that need to be spoken about.