CBS Claims It Tried To Save NCIS: Hawaii But Fans Aren't Buying It

The cancellation of "NCIS: Hawai'i" — which proved to be one of CBS' top dramas for the strike-abbreviated 2023-2024 season — continues to be a publicity boondoggle haunting the network's 2024-2025 rollout. While representatives have stood firm on keeping the series cancelled — just as they have with other popular shows that recently ended, like "Blue Bloods" — CBS Studios head David Stapf has claimed that the network tried to rescue the "NCIS" spin-off for another season. Unfortunately, the show's passionate fanbase doesn't believe him.

"It's always sad, and those shows were great. Probably any other year, they would have stuck around but there's just not as many midseason slots anymore," he told Deadline. He added that they also tried to find new homes for shows like "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "So Help Me Todd," but were unsuccessful.

Fans made #SaveNCISHawaii trend on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to Stapf's Deadline interview, and they aren't buying what he's selling. "Really? Who did they ask, as they hadn't decided on renewal or not in March and then cancelled in April. If another company will #SaveNCISHawaii will you take it @CBS[?]" wondered @Genki2661. And there were other outraged parties.