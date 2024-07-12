CBS Claims It Tried To Save NCIS: Hawaii But Fans Aren't Buying It
The cancellation of "NCIS: Hawai'i" — which proved to be one of CBS' top dramas for the strike-abbreviated 2023-2024 season — continues to be a publicity boondoggle haunting the network's 2024-2025 rollout. While representatives have stood firm on keeping the series cancelled — just as they have with other popular shows that recently ended, like "Blue Bloods" — CBS Studios head David Stapf has claimed that the network tried to rescue the "NCIS" spin-off for another season. Unfortunately, the show's passionate fanbase doesn't believe him.
"It's always sad, and those shows were great. Probably any other year, they would have stuck around but there's just not as many midseason slots anymore," he told Deadline. He added that they also tried to find new homes for shows like "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "So Help Me Todd," but were unsuccessful.
Fans made #SaveNCISHawaii trend on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to Stapf's Deadline interview, and they aren't buying what he's selling. "Really? Who did they ask, as they hadn't decided on renewal or not in March and then cancelled in April. If another company will #SaveNCISHawaii will you take it @CBS[?]" wondered @Genki2661. And there were other outraged parties.
NCIS: Hawai'i fans don't believe CBS
"NCIS: Hawai'i" fans have refused to give up the good fight in the hope of ensuring the show's survival. While some viewers have accused the network of homophobia for cancelling a rare procedural featuring two queer female leads, others have declared that the economic system at play here makes no sense. David Stapf's talk with Deadline didn't inspire further confidence from the audience, with some fans accusing him of lying to the press.
"This makes no sense at all. Saying they shopped 'NCIS: Hawai'i.' [W]hen did they do that? They waited until the very last second to cancel. Without giving notice to cast and crew. If it were being shopped they would've heard about it," said @el_dub123 on X. User @Snix991 pointed out that the network could have simply moved "NCIS: Hawai'i" to Paramount+, though there have been previous statements from CBS brass explaining why this notion was unthinkable, including the fact that the streamer will soon host another "NCIS" spin-off, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva."
In spite of the network demurring on the topic, fans continue to fight for the revival of "NCIS: Hawai'i," vowing that they'll boycott the upcoming Leroy Jethro Gibbs-centered "NCIS: Origins" prequel spin-off, which they blame for the "NCIS: Hawai'i" cancellation. Time will tell how successful they ultimately are.