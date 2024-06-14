Why The Acolyte Is Ripping Star Wars Fans Apart

Contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Episode 3 — "Destiny."

Prior to its early June debut, expectations were sky high for Leslye Headland's Disney+ series "The Acolyte," which is set during the tail-end of the High Republic era — around a century before "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." The show follows the exploits of twin sisters Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg), who are on opposite sides of the Force. The first two episodes set up the duo's conflict and Mae's hatred for the Jedi. While reviews have been mostly positive — Looper critic Matthew Jackson gave the first batch of episodes an 8/10 rating, it's the controversial Episode 3 that has some Star Wars fans enraged.

Set 16 years before the first two episode's events, "Destiny" shows the younger Mae and Osha (sisters Leah and Lauren Brady) living in an all-female coven of witches, led by their mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith). The witches acknowledge the Force, but suggest that the Jedi are misusing the divine power, which they refer to as "the Thread." Mae and Osha are set to be inducted to the coven, but the Jedi stop the ceremony, claiming the Order has the right to train the children. Osha decides to go with them, leaving Mae furious. She starts a fire, killing the entire coven. The episode also reveals that Mae and Osha, like Darth Vader, don't have a father and were born through immaculate conception.

The episode's narrative decisions have left many Star Wars fans upset, leading to the series being review bombed on several platforms.