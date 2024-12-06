Superman & Lois' Ending Gave Us Something New For The Man Of Steel
Contains spoilers for the series finale of "Superman & Lois"
When "Superman & Lois" was first announced in 2019, it didn't come as a surprise, since fans had been hoping for a new Superman-centric program following Tyler Hoechlin's appearances as the character on "Supergirl." Hoechlin first made a splash in the Season 2 episode "The Adventures of Supergirl" in 2016, and went on to appear a dozen times throughout the Arrowverse franchise, with Elizabeth Tulloch playing Lois Lane alongside him on seven of those occasions.
But things really looked up for fans when the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover concluded with a tease that Hoechlin and Tulloch's Clark and Lois would continue on their own adventures, now as parents of twin boys. This eventually became "Superman & Lois." While the CW original, which first aired in 2021, may have been launched as an Arrowverse installment, the series soon broke free of its shared universe bonds entirely.
Instead, the show followed new versions of Superman and Lois Lane, who decide to move back to Clark's hometown of Smallville to raise their twin boys, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass, Michael Bishop). After revealing to the twins their alien heritage, Clark and Lois fight to balance raising teenagers with Superman's role in protecting the world. There are few shows like "Superman & Lois," and as far as Superman material is concerned, the series was truly one-of-a-kind. But of all the episodes that proved its uniqueness, the series finale, "It Went by So Fast," takes the cake.
The final season pitted Superman and his family against Lex Luthor
When Season 4 of "Superman & Lois" was first announced, it was revealed that it would also be its last. The superhero family drama had thrived on the CW, and after years of teasing, the end of Season 3 finally introduced Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz). On a warpath, Lex especially despises Lois this time around for having him thrown in prison for 17 years. He is violent, erratic, and incredibly calculating, giving us one of the best interpretations of the character to date.
It's because of Lex that Superman dies. Having unleashed his ultimate weapon, Doomsday, on the Man of Steel, Lex orders the monster to remove the hero's heart — and he does. Superman is killed in the Season 4 premiere — one of many superheroes who died in 2024 — and his family is left to pick up the pieces. Considering that the "Superman & Lois" story ends with Superman's final death, beginning with a more temporary one was a powerful way to start, especially since we weren't sure if it would be permanent.
More than that, ending the series with Lex Luthor felt like the perfect bookend to the CW's own history with the Man of Steel. Before the Arrowverse, the network's first foray into the world of DC Comics was "Smallville," a Superman prequel following a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) and Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum). In a strange way, it felt right to see these characters face off again here, even if the shows don't follow the same continuity.
Superman's resurrection led to unforeseen consequences
While "The Death of Superman" has been a bit overplayed in recent years, one of the most compelling things that "Superman & Lois" ever did was kill off the Man of Steel. After Doomsday removes his heart, Jordan takes his father to the Fortress of Solitude to see if there is anything that Kryptonian technology can do. While there isn't, the heroic sacrifice of General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh) gives Superman a new heart, albeit a human one. Because of his now mortal organs, Clark begins to realize that his powers aren't at their best. His body becomes more and more human as the series continues, an inspired way to limit the character.
But this doesn't really challenge Clark in any way except physically. Becoming more human forces him to rely on his super-powered sons and take their training seriously. Sam Lane may have given Superman his heart because the world needs a super-powered protector, but he ultimately offers his son-in-law an ever better gift: a normal life. While DC Comics has published depowered Superman stories before (and we've seen similar, one-time arcs on different live-action Superman versions in the past), "Superman & Lois" takes it a step further by stripping Superman from Clark Kent entirely, effectively rendering him human by the show's end. It's quite a shock, but one that feels right for this iteration.
In the end, everyone knows Clark Kent is Superman
Of course, that's not the only major change that "Superman & Lois" enacts on the Man of Steel's mythos. While recent comics have made Superman's identity public (only to put that genie back in the bottle again), Season 4's "A Regular Guy" outs Clark Kent as Superman in front of all of Smallville. In the next episode, he reveals the truth to the world as well. Though the show had previously explored how celebrity could become a detriment to Superman's life via Bizarro's world, things go a bit differently here: The series finale shows that, because of Clark's superheroics, people are more willing to be involved in his and Lois' "For All Seasons" charity, allowing them to continue making a positive difference on the world.
Never in live-action has Superman publicly revealed his identity in a way that didn't get reversed almost instantly. While Christopher Reeve's Superman revealed the truth to Margot Kidder's Lois Lane in "Superman II," that's undone by the end. On "Smallville," countless people discover Clark's super-powers, but most of them take that secret to their graves or forget it entirely. Even in the DC Extended Universe, Lois Lane (Amy Adams) decides not to reveal the truth about Henry Cavill's Superman to the world, despite uncovering it herself. In this way, "Superman & Lois" broke new ground, and proved that Superman stories do not have to be limited by long-established mythology. They can, in fact, grow.
Superman & Lois concludes with a powerful flashforward
In "It Went by So Fast," after Superman defeats both Doomsday and Lex Luthor, "Superman & Lois" does something truly remarkable. When the series started, it opened with a flashback sequence chronicling Kal-El's arrival on Earth, Clark's upbringing in Smallville, and his move to Metropolis, where he met Lois and became Superman. Now, at the end of the series, "Superman & Lois" returns to that format, only this time, focusing on Lois and Clark's future.
Though he continues as Superman for some time, Clark lives most of the next 32 years as just a man, enjoying the time left with his wife, sons, and their growing families. And "Superman & Lois" does this in such an uplifting, heartfelt way that the fan response was overwhelmingly emotional. We weren't quite sure how this series was going to end, but we certainly didn't think it would finish with a 10-plus minute epilogue exploring how the rest of Clark's life turned out.
What makes this especially compelling is that the series doesn't just ignore the hard parts of growing old. Lois ends up dying of cancer, and Clark, now human, even suffers a heart attack not far from the spot where his own father died. While they get to see their children grow up, Lois and Clark don't get to do the same for their grandchildren. It's tragic in some ways, but that's the nature of life. With a fresh perspective, Clark sees every day as a gift, and for a series that tackled super-powered aliens with ease, the way it ends feels profoundly human.
No live-action adaptation has chronicled Superman's entire life
Outside of the comics, there hasn't been a single Superman adaptation that has managed to chronicle the character's entire life journey, from his arrival as an infant to old age, death, and the afterlife. However, "Superman & Lois" takes its sweet time, allowing us to slow down and watch how Clark and Lois use the rest of their lives to help others, and how they both die at peace knowing that the time they were given was well-spent.
"For the rest of her life, we never spent a day apart," Clark says about Lois' final days, just before he pivots to his own. Here we get to see what Clark's life would look like without Lois, and instead of becoming a dictator or a villain (as in some iterations), he lives it to the fullest. He enjoys the last moments with friends and family, but dies the same way so many human beings do. When Clark and Lois are reunited in eternity, it's clear even Superman hopes for more on the other side. In a very "It's a Wonderful Life"-ish moment, Clark uses the series' end to reflect on what life is all about. "Joy. Hope. Forgiveness. Wonder. Friendship. Family. Love," the Man of Steel concludes. "I came to this world alone, but when I left it, I had so much. And it was all because of love." If only all Superman stories were so moving.
Superman & Lois detailed the joys and struggles of parenthood
The ending aside, "Superman & Lois" as a whole was a major step forward in Superman entertainment. The series allowed our heroes to age and grow in a way that so many fail to even attempt. Clark and Lois go through so much in their lives, but the best of that is because of their children. Apart from "Superman Returns," which gave the hero an illegitimate son, and "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," which ended with the titular characters adopting a child, no live-action Superman project has been able to pull something like this off. Even those examples aren't nearly as thoughtful or nuanced as this one. Though Jon Kent originated in the comics, Jordan is a creation entirely of the show's making, and the willingness of "Superman & Lois" to go this extra mile is what set it apart from any previous superhero drama.
Clark and Lois' relationships with their sons push them to become better people, and it's because of their parents' example that Jordan and Jonathan both step up and become heroes in their own right. Even though Jon doesn't have powers until the final season, he learns that there's more to being a hero than being faster than a speeding bullet. While most Superman media, even the comics, hasn't taken full advantage of Superman and Lois' role as parents, this show is an example of how superheroes can evolve far beyond the status quo.
Real-life issues were just as important as super-powered threats
Because "Superman & Lois" focused so much on family and parenting, it was never afraid to tackle the hard issues of life. Aside from preventing natural disasters or battling supervillains, Superman is forced to navigate real-world struggles of mental and physical health as well. In Season 3, Lois discovers that she has a form of breast cancer, and is forced to undergo a mastectomy to prevent any further risk. Not only does the season chronicle Lois' own battles with mortality, but her family's heartbreak as well.
And that's far from all. In the very first episode, Jordan is diagnosed with social anxiety disorder, which results in occasional panic attacks. As the Kent family navigates through these trials, we see that "Superman & Lois" is far more than just beat-em-up superhero television. Of course, it goes beyond the Kent family as well. Clark's childhood friend Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and her husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez) go through a particularly heartbreaking divorce during the show. Though they remain friends, especially for the sake of their daughters, the series asserts that sometimes reconciliation simply isn't possible.
On other occasions, the show tackles these more mature storylines by adding a comic book flare to them. This was the case during Season 2, when Jonathan, struggling with his lack of powers at the time, becomes addicted to an X-Kryptonite-laced drug that gives him temporary super-abilities. It turns out that even a show about Superman has something important to say about some of the darker things human beings experience.
Tyler Hoechlin delivered the best Superman had to offer
One of the biggest takeaways from "Superman & Lois" is that Tyler Hoechlin is the best Superman since Christopher Reeve. The former "Teen Wolf" star may have come from humble "Supergirl" beginnings, but in his own series, he shined brightest as a beacon of hope throughout. Hoechlin expertly balances Superman's sheer power and determination with relatable and fresh touches of humanity, which become all too real by the end. We see almost every aspect of Clark throughout the show's 53 episodes, from his romantic side with Lois, to his pride for his boys, to even anger, as in the end of Season 4's "When the Lights Come On," when he dukes it out with Lex Luthor in the streets (sans his superpowers, of course).
Superman isn't just a Big Blue Boy Scout here, but also a father, husband, friend, and adversary not to be underestimated. Hoechlin's ability to convey Clark's genuine heartbreak (even for a split second) after losing his wife at the very end, coupled with his pure joy at seeing her again in the afterlife, is remarkable. We can't help but smile whenever Hoechlin's Superman smiles, nor can we stop ourselves from tearing up whenever he cries. The classic commitment to Superman's duel identity that made Christopher Reeve stand apart and the modern notions of heroism, sacrifice, and love found in Henry Cavill's version were skillfully married here in Tyler Hoechlin's portrayal. We're sorry to see him go.
Elizabeth Tulloch perfectly embodied Lois Lane
Since the show is called "Superman & Lois," we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that the exact same thing was true of Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane as well. Tulloch was a stand-out addition to the Arrowverse when she first appeared in that franchise, but this series has given Lois much deeper and more thoughtful arcs that would make other Lois Lanes green with envy. Before her, one might argue that Erica Durance from "Smallville" was the best Lois of the bunch, with more than her fair share of exciting material over seven seasons. But due to thematic and tonal differences, Tulloch had the opportunity to show us that there was a lot more to Lois Lane than simply journalism and her love of Superman.
As a mother, Lois is willing to face off against everyone from Lex Luthor and Bruno Mannheim to the monster Doomsday himself, all in the name of keeping her family safe. The child of a military general, Lois knows what's right and how to stand up for it. She's not above retracting a story if she gets something wrong, even if it does lead to Lex's release from prison. And that's not to mention the complex and nuanced performance Tulloch gives during Lois' cancer arc, which just blew us away. The way the actress exudes Lois' confidence and single-mindedness is a near-perfect embodiment of the comic book character. The DC Universe's "Superman" actress, Rachel Brosnahan, has mighty big shoes to fill.
Why was Superman & Lois canceled?
Why did the CW cancel "Superman & Lois"? Well, simply put, because Warner Bros. didn't want another Superman-related brand out in the world at the same time that they were relaunching their live-action DC Universe franchise with James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" film. "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," CW president Brad Schwartz told The Wrap in February 2024.
Despite the fact that Tyler Hoechlin's Superman and Henry Cavill's version co-existed at the same time (the same was true of Tom Welling's Clark Kent and Brandon Routh's as well), DC Studios is taking the character in a different direction. Because of this, the series ended a bit prematurely (although James Gunn himself thought it could last two more seasons). At least the writers were given the chance to conclude "Superman & Lois" on their own terms rather than suffer through a sudden cancellation.
Where could Superman & Lois have gone next?
Even though "Superman & Lois" only ran for four seasons, the initial plan for the show was to go for about seven. Where would the rest of the series have headed? Well, co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher told TVLine in December 2024 that the show would have continued to explore other iconic Superman villains. The Milton Fine (Nikolai Witschl) character would have gone on to become Brainiac, and Darkseid may have shown up at some point as well.
"I don't know if DC would have given us permission to use Darkseid," Helbing admitted to the outlet, "but we would have pitched the hell out of it to try to get it." It's likely that Clark and his Kryptonian half-brother Tal-Rho would have been reunited sometime down the line as well. Although "Superman & Lois" didn't last more than a few years, it was an adventure of a lifetime, one entirely unique in the annals of live-action Superman media.