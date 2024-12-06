Superman & Lois' Ending Gave Us Something New For The Man Of Steel

Contains spoilers for the series finale of "Superman & Lois"

When "Superman & Lois" was first announced in 2019, it didn't come as a surprise, since fans had been hoping for a new Superman-centric program following Tyler Hoechlin's appearances as the character on "Supergirl." Hoechlin first made a splash in the Season 2 episode "The Adventures of Supergirl" in 2016, and went on to appear a dozen times throughout the Arrowverse franchise, with Elizabeth Tulloch playing Lois Lane alongside him on seven of those occasions.

But things really looked up for fans when the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover concluded with a tease that Hoechlin and Tulloch's Clark and Lois would continue on their own adventures, now as parents of twin boys. This eventually became "Superman & Lois." While the CW original, which first aired in 2021, may have been launched as an Arrowverse installment, the series soon broke free of its shared universe bonds entirely.

Instead, the show followed new versions of Superman and Lois Lane, who decide to move back to Clark's hometown of Smallville to raise their twin boys, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass, Michael Bishop). After revealing to the twins their alien heritage, Clark and Lois fight to balance raising teenagers with Superman's role in protecting the world. There are few shows like "Superman & Lois," and as far as Superman material is concerned, the series was truly one-of-a-kind. But of all the episodes that proved its uniqueness, the series finale, "It Went by So Fast," takes the cake.