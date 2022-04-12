Superman & Lois Actor Alex Garfin Reveals Why Tyler Hoechlin Is The Best Superman Since Christopher Reeve - Exclusive

Kirk Alyn may have been the first actor to play a live-action Superman in 1948, but the on-screen version of the character didn't receive beloved icon status until Christopher Reeve came onto the scene in 1978 for "Superman." It's been several decades since Reeve first flew into theaters as the Man of Steel, but it seems that no actor has been able to hold a candle to Reeve since he stepped down from the role — until now.

Of course, while no one will likely ever duplicate Reeve's icon status, Tyler Hoechlin's work on "Superman & Lois" may be the closest Hollywood has come since Reeve. With most modern adaptations of Superman, actors tend to favor one aspect of the dual character: Superman or Clark. It's rare to find someone who nails both roles, balancing Clark's cheesy nerdiness with Superman's strength and fierce grit while keeping his deep compassion for humanity. While some fans prefer the edgier renditions of Supes, like Henry Cavill's version, "Superman & Lois" takes us back to the vibes of the early comics with a charming, wholesome energy that doesn't take away from the show's epic nature.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Jordan Kent actor Alex Garfin explained why Hoechlin is the best Superman since Reeves. The "Superman & Lois" actor also revealed what he learned from his on-screen dad.