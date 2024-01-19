Superman: Legacy Star Rachel Brosnahan Describes Her Lois Lane In 4 Words
Updates about James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" have been coming at a steady pace for a while now, but the project really started to come together in June 2023 when DC Studios found its new Clark Kent and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The latter actor is best known for her Emmy-winning, multi-season turn as the titular character on Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Her fast-talking lead performance on that series made it easy for fans to imagine why she might be well-equipped to play a smart, sharp-witted comic book heroine like Lois Lane.
In an unsurprising turn of events, it sounds like Brosnahan's take on the iconic DC character will have a few things in common with Midge Maisel as well. When ET asked her to describe her version of Lois Lane with just a few adjectives, Brosnahan responded, "Feisty. Dare I say, marvelous? And fiercely intelligent." Her selection of words should ring true with longtime comic book readers: Lois Lane has, after all, not only stood out for decades because of her relationship with Clark Kent, aka Superman, but also because of her own intelligence and skills as a reporter.
Brosnahan seems, in other words, prepared to deliver a performance as Lois in "Superman: Legacy" that is both comics-accurate and plays to many of the strengths and qualities that she's already demonstrated on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Rachel Brosnahan has 'really enjoyed' working on Superman: Legacy
Rachel Brosnahan predictably isn't allowed to say much about "Superman: Legacy" right now, but during her interview with ET, she was eager to share her excitement for the project. "I've really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far. Every single person involved in this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman," Brosnahan said. "We all grew up watching the movies, some of us grew up reading the comics, so I feel like it's being made with so much love."
Brosnahan went on to briefly tease one thing about David Corenswet's take on the Last Son of Krypton, telling ET, "This Superman will have a sense of humor." Her comment seems destined to earn the ire of the DC fans who remain steadfast supporters of Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill's darker interpretation of Superman, but Brosnahan's remark also doesn't come as much of a surprise. Coming off the overarching darkness of "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Zack Snyder's Justice League," it makes sense that James Gunn would want both his new film and his version of Superman to offer something different than their DC Extended Universe predecessors.
As of now, little is known about the plot of "Superman: Legacy," but it sounds like fans can expect it to feature not only a more humorous take on Clark Kent but also an iteration of Lois Lane who is just as willful and clever as she should be.