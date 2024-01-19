Superman: Legacy Star Rachel Brosnahan Describes Her Lois Lane In 4 Words

Updates about James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" have been coming at a steady pace for a while now, but the project really started to come together in June 2023 when DC Studios found its new Clark Kent and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The latter actor is best known for her Emmy-winning, multi-season turn as the titular character on Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Her fast-talking lead performance on that series made it easy for fans to imagine why she might be well-equipped to play a smart, sharp-witted comic book heroine like Lois Lane.

In an unsurprising turn of events, it sounds like Brosnahan's take on the iconic DC character will have a few things in common with Midge Maisel as well. When ET asked her to describe her version of Lois Lane with just a few adjectives, Brosnahan responded, "Feisty. Dare I say, marvelous? And fiercely intelligent." Her selection of words should ring true with longtime comic book readers: Lois Lane has, after all, not only stood out for decades because of her relationship with Clark Kent, aka Superman, but also because of her own intelligence and skills as a reporter.

Brosnahan seems, in other words, prepared to deliver a performance as Lois in "Superman: Legacy" that is both comics-accurate and plays to many of the strengths and qualities that she's already demonstrated on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."