The 5 Best Darren Barnet Movies And TV Shows To Binge If You Loved Never Have I Ever

"Untitled Horror Movie" is on the completely opposite side of the genre scale from "Never Have I Ever," but Darren Barnet's character may seem familiar to fans of the Netflix series. The screenlife horror movie follows six actors trying to make a film after realizing the show they've all starred in for years is probably getting canceled. What starts as a fun, at-home project turns into something more sinister when a séance causes something very real to go after one of the actors.

Barnet portrays Max. The in-movie series "Belle" was his second audition ever, so the prospect of doing other projects is a chance for him to show the acting chops he thinks he has. Max is like a combination of Paxton and Trent (Benjamin Norris), Paxton's best friend. He has the attention span of Trent, randomly bringing up podcasts and going off on unrelated tangents, and the charm and one-liners of Paxton. Also like Trent, Max is the butt of several jokes, including because of where he trained as an actor.

"Untitled Horror Movie" is great for "Never Have I Ever" fans that want to see Barnet play someone similar to Paxton with a slightly different vibe. Max has his witty moments where he shuts people down, but also a hilarious sequence with his acting coach that feels exactly like something Trent would be finishing up as his friends arrive for a party. There's more to the movie than the scary scenes, which are pretty lowkey because of the screenlife nature of the production, meaning even those who usually avoid horror can enjoy it and Barnet's performance.