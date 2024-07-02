The 3 Chicago Med Veterans Officially Returning For Season 10

The One Chicago franchise can be pretty turbulent when it comes to cast turnover. NBC feels like these exits are a natural progression, with the likes of "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med" continuing to do well with each new episode airing. Still, it's likely good for the network and audiences to have some semblance of normality, which is why fans should rejoice that three regulars on "Chicago Med" will stick around for the 2024-2025 TV season.

Deadline reports that Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Marlyne Barrett — who play Dr. Daniel Charles, Sharon Goodwin, and Maggie Lockwood, respectively, on the hit medical drama — have renewed their contracts. It's a big deal, seeing as these are the three remaining cast members who have been with the show since its beginning. Their contracts expired at the end of this last season, but agreements have been reached to keep them around a little bit longer.

The news of Platt returning may not come as too much of a surprise, as the actor recently spoke to AP News about how he was ecstatic to get to work on Season 10 just a week before the Deadline news broke. He stated, "I just love the fact that we tell stories that destigmatize mental health issues that, on a good week, 10 million people will watch those stories and so that's a cool thing." Platt could most recently be found on another Chicago-centric series, "The Bear," reprising his role of Uncle Jimmy, one of the show's least likable characters.