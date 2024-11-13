5 Shows To Watch If You Like Never Have I Ever

There's nothing like a cozy, feel-good, coming-of-age show, especially when the temperatures start dropping and blanket-assisted TV binging becomes the star of the season. Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" gave us all a standout example through four seasons on the streamer, following the high school escapades of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), her friends, and their crushes. Created by Mindy Kaling, the show has a perfect blend of comedy, teen drama, and heartfelt family (and found family) storytelling.

It's such a great show that by the time you finish, you may feel a sizable hole in your life that can only be filled by more of the same. While there's no show out there with the exact mix that makes "Never Have I Ever" so easy and fun to watch, there are a lot of other great series that get pretty close and take things in different but equally compelling directions.

The best part is that a lot of these shows are available on Netflix, making them easy to scroll over to as soon as you finish "Never Have I Ever" Season 4. Fortunately, the last several years have seen an explosion in the genre — particularly on streaming. Here are five shows to watch if you like "Never Have I Ever."