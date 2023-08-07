Was The Gran Turismo Movie Really Based On A True Story?

PlayStation Productions has made a concerted effort over the last few years to bring many of its most popular properties to the medium of film and television. It's seen a great deal of success so far, with the Emmy-nominated "The Last of Us" garnering a ton of positive buzz as well as a second season. "Twisted Metal" also recently came out on Peacock, bringing a fully-fledged narrative into a demolition derby game. While that racing game got a fictionalized narrative set during the apocalypse, "Gran Turismo" takes a different approach.

"Gran Turismo" also consists of a series of racing games, but whereas "Twisted Metal" relies on over-the-top violence and weapons, "Gran Turismo" is all about realism. The games have been praised for their attention to detail and dedication to feeling as though you're actually behind the wheel of a racecar. One could even feasibly learn how to drive by playing the games, and that was precisely what professional racer Jann Mardenborough showcased at GT Academy, which allowed video game players to race cars for a chance to gain a racing career with Nissan.



Mardenborough's real-life story gets the big-screen treatment in the new film, "Gran Turismo," which has been marketed as being based on a true story. But movies are known for taking liberties with such adaptations, so while Mardenborough was a gamer before a driver, how much of the film is based on reality?