The Scariest Horror Movie Scenes Of All Time

There's no shortage of terrifying movies to send shivers down your spine and sleep with the lights on for a couple of nights. The best horror movies of all time manage to use an array of monsters to great effect, from demons to aliens to the scariest monsters of all — humans. Some utilize jump scares while others create a foreboding atmosphere that fills you with a sense of dread throughout. While these films are fun to analyze as a whole, there's really something to be said about a filmmaker's ability to craft a singular horrifying scene.

The greatest horror flicks ever typically become defined by one scene that encapsulates everything the movie's about. When you go back to think about such a film, one scene may be seared into your memory for how frightening it was. Maybe it came out of nowhere, which is why it's so effective, or perhaps it's the movie's climax where the screenwriter and director saved the best scares for last.

Regardless of a film's overall quality, these are the scariest horror movie scenes ever made. This list is confined specifically to horror flicks, so even though Large Marge from "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure" may have scarred you as a child, you won't find it here. These are the horror scenes that have made the greatest impact — the ones where, if you rewatch them, you may find yourself looking away from the screen until the moment of terror has passed.