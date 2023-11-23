Was The Blue Eye Samurai Real?

Though stories of revenge have long been rife fodder for fiction, every once in a while, a tale of vengeance comes along that shows the subgenre still has plenty of life left in it. Case in point: Netflix's "Blue Eye Samurai." The stunningly beautiful animated series currently has a perfect score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a just as impressive 96% from fans.

However, given the specificity of the historical setting of "Blue Eye Samurai" and its unique tale of a female mixed-race protagonist on the warpath, fans may be wondering if the story was inspired by a real-life figure. While there is no Mizu in the history books, or at least not one like this, there is a character who could be seen as the inspiration for Mizu (Maya Erskine) and her father in equal measure.

William Adams was a British navigator who traveled to Japan in the early 1600s and has been nicknamed "the blue-eyed samurai." The series co-creators, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, clearly knew the story of William Adams, which is almost certainly how the series got its name. With this in mind, the real-life figure could easily be seen as the inspiration for Mizu. However, since "Blue Eye Samurai" is a story about a mixed-race Japanese woman trying to kill her white father, Adams could also have inspired the antagonist of the story to some degree.