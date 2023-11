Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Was The Blue Eye Samurai Real?

Though stories of revenge have long been rife fodder for fiction, every once in a while, a tale of vengeance comes along that shows the subgenre still has plenty of life left in it. Case in point: Netflix's "Blue Eye Samurai." The stunningly beautiful animated series currently has a perfect score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a just as impressive 96% from fans.

However, given the specificity of the historical setting of "Blue Eye Samurai" and its unique tale of a female mixed-race protagonist on the warpath, fans may be wondering if the story was inspired by a real-life figure. While there is no Mizu in the history books, or at least not one like this, there is a character who could be seen as the inspiration for Mizu (Maya Erskine) and her father in equal measure.

William Adams was a British navigator who traveled to Japan in the early 1600s and has been nicknamed "the blue-eyed samurai." The series co-creators, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, clearly knew the story of William Adams, which is almost certainly how the series got its name. With this in mind, the real-life figure could easily be seen as the inspiration for Mizu. However, since "Blue Eye Samurai" is a story about a mixed-race Japanese woman trying to kill her white father, Adams could also have inspired the antagonist of the story to some degree.