The Tragic True-Life Story Of Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams had to overcome a lot during her climb toward the top. When the New Jersey-born TV personality was in elementary school, her parents convinced her that she was overweight and put her on a strict diet that had a long-term impact on her mental health, and she experienced racism during her high school years. "I never went to the prom, because that was before you could ask a Black girl to the prom — but I saw the boys looking," she once said (via The New Yorker).

While promoting her lifetime biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie," Williams said that she had been date raped by the late R&B singer Sherrick when she was in college, adding that incidents like these were all too common. "Those types of things happen to girls all the time," Williams said (via People). "And they've been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too."

Drug addiction and alcohol abuse became an issue for Williams even before she got famous, and continued to plague her after her radio show took off. She managed to get sober at the age of 29, which changed everything for her. "I think the biggest achievement in my life was getting off cocaine," Williams told The New York Times in 2003. "No matter what the rest of it is now, and it's pretty good, it would be just a mess if I were still doing coke."

