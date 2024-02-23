What's Going On With Bruce Willis? His Health Status & Condition, Explained

Bruce Willis is one of Hollywood's most beloved action stars — and he now has a debilitating neurological condition that's left him unable to perform.

In 2022, Willis retired from acting and revealed the reason why: He was diagnosed with a disease called "frontotemporal dementia," which caused him to develop aphasia. Aphasia specifically means that the afflicted person loses their ability to verbalize effectively. While the patient may understand what's being said to them, they likely won't be able to respond with the correct words. Before officially being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, Willis began experiencing aphasia.

At the time of Willis' initial aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to Instagram to post a statement from the actor's entire family — which includes Willis' ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, and the daughters Willis and Moore share. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," it rea. The family also thanked Willis' fans for their support. So, have there been any developments since the news?