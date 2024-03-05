The Wendy Williams Show's Turmoil Was Worse Than Fans Think, According To DJ Boof

The news surrounding the diagnosis of Wendy Williams, who has primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, a condition similar to what Bruce Willis was diagnosed with, has fans worried about the former talk show host's future and present. It's an emotional state shared by her former employees and friends, some of whom seem to have been kept as deeply in the dark as her audience.

DJ Boof, who spent many an episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" spinning music, appeared on TMZ Live on February 26 to express his sadness over Williams' diagnosis. He admitted that even people who worked closely with her had no idea that her situation was that severe. "I don't think no one knew exactly to the extent how bad it was," he explained. "I felt like people knew something was up with her, but they didn't really know."

Boof added that he was aware of what was going on with Williams to a degree because he'd seen similar things happen to people he knows. This aligns with — and yet contradicts — an Instagram comment posted in 2020, where Boof claimed members of Williams' staff were concerned about her behavior but remained too afraid to speak up about it. He also claimed this was why he left the series.

Ultimately, he expressed a sincere wish that the people around her are getting her the help she needs. Boof hopes that Williams' family will remain closely enmeshed with her care team — something he claims is not yet happening.