Sean 'Diddy' Combs Movie & TV Show Cameos That Are Really Creepy In Hindsight

Comedy music group The Lonely Island's journey from Berkeley to internet stardom was built on "Saturday Night Live" digital shorts that often feature celebrities. In 2013, they released their third full-length album, "The Wack Album." Sean Combs appears in the music video for their song "Go Kindergarten," and with the benefit of hindsight, the end result is a solid contender for the "most uncomfortable three minutes ever filmed" award.

The video begins when Combs enters a club with Paul Rudd and tells the actor to follow his lead. The two then move to the dance floor to watch The Lonely Island and Robyn perform the song, which instructs the partygoers to let their hair down with a series of increasingly outlandish actions. Unfortunately, said actions include Combs enthusiastically exposing himself, physically assaulting people, and performing all sorts of choreographed awfulness — up to and including cutting Rudd's middle finger off with garden shears. When a clearly frightened Rudd attempts to escape the club, a group of men in suits and sunglasses stop him from leaving, forcing him to stay at the party against his will.

Technically speaking, Combs is just doing what the song's lyrics suggest. However, the whole video is coded to imply that he fully knows what's about to go down, and that he — unlike Rudd — retains control of the awful situation throughout. All in all, not a good look.