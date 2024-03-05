Who Is Shawn Zanotti? Wendy Williams' Publicist Defends Herself After Controversial Doc

Shortly before the premiere of the Lifetime docuseries, "Where is Wendy Williams?" it was reported that the former talk show host had been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. The show itself further delved into the recent turbulence of Williams' life, including her struggles with alcoholism. It's a heart-wrenching portrayal of Williams, who's been absent from the limelight since she left her talk show in 2022. ("The Wendy Williams Show" was a ratings powerhouse for daytime TV; Williams' shock jock style of hosting was known throughout pop culture, leading to an endless row of parodies, like in Tom Brady's Hertz commercial.)

One person who's making out extremely poorly in the aftermath of the docuseries is publicist Shawn Zanotti, who began working with Williams in 2022. After the docuseries aired, many viewers took to social media, believing Zanotti was complicit in exacerbating Williams' issues with alcohol. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one such comment reads: "So... Shawn Zanotti thought it was a bright idea to take [Williams] to get a drink... [and] thought it was even smarter to get Wendy who was presently cognitively deteriorating to meet with NBC." Others have torn into her even further, leading to Zanotti speaking with People to offer her perspective on her relationship with Williams and involvement with the documentary.

More than anything, Zanotti regrets being part of such a project, claiming that she initially believed the series would offer a more positive outlook on Williams and her career. "I would never let Wendy put her name and brand on the line like that ever," she explained. "She's an icon. It's not the story we signed up for and I feel lied to." Zanotti continues that she hasn't spoken with Williams since April 2023, which is around the time filming on the docuseries would've concluded.