Movies Like A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies
The Halloween season may be over, but that doesn't mean it's not an appropriate time to watch A24's "Bodies Bodies Bodies." The 2022 black comedy directed by Halina Reijn centers on a group of friends who gather at a house party only for their nighttime murder mystery game to take a turn for the tragic. You've seen the cast of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" dominate Hollywood in recent years, with actors like "Saturday Night" ensemble member Rachel Sennott, "The Apprentice" star Maria Bakalova, and Amandla Stenberg from "The Acolyte" all having their breakout moments in 2024. Even the supporting cast includes rising stars in comedy, including A-listers like Pete Davidson and Connor O'Malley.
For those who crave the uniquely campy horror and drama of "Bodies Bodies Bodies," there are plenty of other films that can also scratch that same itch. Some of these titles were even cited as inspiration by the filmmakers in crafting one of the most original horror comedies in recent years. Others are simply from A24's groundbreaking film catalog, known for championing fresh new cinematic voices. From other horror movies that explore modern-day society to comedic murder mysteries, these 13 films will make for fun movie night watches if you liked "Bodies Bodies Bodies."
Heathers
As far as 1980s comedies go, there are few films as iconic as 1988's "Heathers." In fact, Halina Reijn even cited the film as a direct influence on "Bodies Bodies Bodies," telling A.frame, "It's funny, but it's also scary and then it also tries to reflect on group behavior and young people and how they want to belong to a group and how they don't and bullying and being excluded. That film feels very fearless to me."
It helps that the cast of "Heathers" also includes icons of the early '90s who share a lot of similarities with the cast of "Bodies Bodies Bodies." The fabulous Winona Ryder stars as Veronica, a teen girl who resolves to overthrow a clique of popular girls (the titular "Heathers") by teaming up with a young murderer, played by Christian Slater, to stage their deaths as suicides. Although it has the look of a typical '80s high school comedy, the film is incredibly dark and satirical, and like the Gen Z slang of "Bodies Bodies Bodies," it even had a major influence on the lexicon of the next generation of teens.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Bottoms
If you're one of the many people who was enchanted by Rachel Sennott's scene-stealing performance in "Bodies Bodies Bodies," then you've probably already seen the 2023 comedy she co-wrote, "Bottoms." If you haven't, you're in for a real treat. Directed by Sennott's frequent collaborator Emma Seligman, who also wrote and directed "Shiva Baby," "Bottoms" stars Sennott and Ayo Edebiri as lesbian best friends who, in an effort to woo their crushes, begin a school-sanctioned fight club under the guise of teaching their female classmates to defend themselves from men. The supporting cast is lush with young talent, including Ruby Cruz, Kaia Gerber, and Nicholas Galitzine.
Upon its release, "Bottoms" was labeled by many as the first authentic "Gen Z" comedy, and it even has a score co-composed by Charli XCX, who also contributed the original song "Hot Girl" to the soundtrack of "Bodies Bodies Bodies." Sennott described the vibe on the film's set as similar to the improvisation and fun of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" in an interview with W magazine, saying, "Everyone is, like, 20 years old, and the energy was like 'Aah!'" Just like "Bodies Bodies Bodies," "Bottoms" also features a lot of absurdism and violence that is sure to delight those who loved watching Sennott in the 2022 slasher film and simply want even more of her.
Knives Out
When it comes to murder mysteries of the modern era, no one's doing it better than Rian Johnson. The 2019 film "Knives Out" has quickly become a modern classic, starring Daniel Craig as the lovable Detective Benoit Blanc, a world-famous investigator. He's hired to dig into the apparent suicide of mystery novel magnate Harlan Thrombey, of which one anonymous family member suspects the involvement of foul play. However, "Knives Out" flips everything audiences might expect about a murder mystery on its head, drawing inspiration from the iconic work of Agatha Christie. Plus it has an incredible supporting cast, including Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Vanity Fair's review of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" favorably compared it to "Knives Out," albeit targeted to a much younger audience than Johnson's film. Gen Z or not, if you love a film with plenty of small details that might slip by you, "Knives Out" is the type of absurd murder mystery to die for. If you enjoy it as much as you enjoyed "Bodies Bodies Bodies," Netflix will delight you with the sequel, "Glass Onion," and you can start anxiously awaiting the next chapter, "Wake Up Dead Man," when it premieres in 2025.
Jennifer's Body
One of the many aspects about "Bodies Bodies Bodies" that attracted younger audiences was its unapologetic queerness. As The Guardian wrote in its review, "It's a refreshing statement of intent to begin with an extended, closeup, full-tongued kiss between two women." However, this film is hardly a trailblazer in the sub-genre of queer horror, as that honor goes to the 2009 cult classic "Jennifer's Body," in which Megan Fox plays a high schooler who is possessed by a succubus demon and begins feasting on her male classmates for nourishment.
The film is especially notable now for being the rare studio flick to outwardly represent bisexuality on-screen, as seen in the interactions between Fox's titular character and Amanda Seyfried's Needy, her heroic best friend. Although the film initially bombed at the box office (attributed to the marketing's slant towards younger males attracted to Fox) which led to Hollywood dumping Megan Fox as an up-and-coming movie star, it has since been cited by many, including Fox herself, as influential to the gay awakenings of young teenage girls. Hopefully, future fans of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" can say the same about Maria Bakalova and Amandla Stenberg's characters in the A24 film.
Sanctuary
What's most breathtaking about 2022's "Sanctuary" above all else is that the entirety of its 90-minute runtime is spent with just two actors: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, making it feel more like a play than a cinematic thriller. However, it's also a psychosexual comedy that will resonate quite well with fans of "Bodies Bodies Bodies." Qualley plays a dominatrix who is being "broken up with" by her wealthy client, played by Abbott, resulting in one final "game" between them in which she tries to milk him for all he's worth. It is, as Variety called it in its review, "a terrifically nasty thriller about seizing control, over others and over oneself."
The "game" at the center of "Sanctuary," a back-and-forth of power and control involving degradation, sex, and class struggle, is a lot different than the "game" that sets the stage for the chaotic horror and murder mystery that "Bodies Bodies Bodies" centers around. However, the films share a lot of similarities in tone and, more importantly, are both propelled by their incredible casts. Despite being a Neon release, it also certainly feels as experimental and tense as A24's best work in the horror genre.
It's What's Inside
If you had fun watching "Bodies Bodies Bodies," then you need to watch this hidden gem on Netflix. This 2024 horror comedy, much like "Bodies," revolves around a pre-wedding house party between reunited friends (Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, and Devon Terrell) with a lot of unresolved conflict. Things take a turn for the weird when outcast Forbes (David Thompson) arrives, bringing with him a "game" of sorts: a device that allows everybody in the party to switch bodies with each other. Predictably, the night goes from a bunch of young Gen Z-ers casually experimenting with this to a tense thriller in which no one can be trusted.
As noted in The AV Club's review, "[Director Greg Jardin's] film feels distinctly in conversation with titles like 'Knives Out' and 'Bodies Bodies Bodies,' which are tense and mysterious but contain a palpable sense of humor." Like Halina Reijn's own horror comedy from two years ago, "It's What's Inside" is playful and absurd, but when things get dark, they get real dark. It's a shame Netflix opted not to give it a theatrical release, as it would have made for a great Halloween night watch.
The Cabin in the Woods
On the surface, 2011's "The Cabin in the Woods" may seem like any regular old slasher flick. However, there's a lot more than meets the eye once you get into it. Written and directed by "Cloverfield" and "The Martian" screenwriter Drew Goddard, it centers on a group of college-aged friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams) who take an ill-advised trip to the titular vacation spot. But it's not just a serial killer or supernatural demon who sets their sights on these kids. In reality, they're unknowingly part of a secret ritual organized by underground scientists in servitude to Chthonic deities.
"The Cabin in the Woods" had quite the journey to the big screen, and although it had decent reviews and an adequate box office performance against the likes of "The Hunger Games," it's been acknowledged in recent years for its cult status and examination of classic horror movie tropes. Even if fans of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" aren't incredibly familiar with iconic horror monsters or the pop culture lampooning that this film has to offer, they'll still be satisfied by the film's ending — one of the bloodiest, most outlandish climaxes in the history of cinema.
Happy Death Day
If you're a fan of horror movies, then odds are you're already familiar with the work of Blumhouse Productions. The company has been behind some of the biggest horror blockbusters of the last decade, from Oscar winners like "Get Out" to now-iconic franchises like "Insidious" and "Paranormal Activity." However, one of Blumhouse's more fascinating films, "Happy Death Day," took nearly a decade to hit theaters, though the end result was one of the most outrageous horror comedies of 2017, as well as one of Blumhouse's biggest box office successes, eventually earning it a sequel in 2019 titled "Happy Death Day 2U."
"Happy Death Day" stars Jessica Rothe as Tree, a college-aged girl who is unexpectedly murdered on her birthday, only for her to relive the same day over and over again à la "Groundhog Day." As she continues to re-experience her death, Tree becomes determined to find out the identity of her mystery killer, resulting in a cavalcade of twists and turns that'll keep audience members on their toes. As far as underrated horror movies go, "Happy Death Day" makes for a fun watch that fans of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" will especially find just as thrilling.
The Menu
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" was notable upon its release for using slasher movie tropes to examine Gen Z's addiction to social media, but another horror comedy from the same year does so for another bourgeoisie aspect of modern society: fine dining. "The Menu" stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot, the reluctant guest of food enthusiast Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) as they attend the exclusive fine dining restaurant Hawthorn, curated by legendary chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). However, "The Menu" reveals early on that this isn't the movie you'd think it is, as Slowik reveals his ulterior motives for gathering them on a secluded private island.
Fiennes and Taylor-Joy both give career-best performances as polar opposites on the food chain who find they have much more in common with each other than they'd expect. Directed by "Game of Thrones" and "Succession" veteran Mark Mylod, the film properly balances its thriller aspects with comedic satire. It may not be as outwardly bloody as "Bodies Bodies Bodies," but for those who are skeptics of fine dining as portrayed in shows like "The Bear," then "The Menu" might be the next horror comedy for you to check out.
A Simple Favor
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" definitely has its fair share of fans who came to the film for its queer representation, but it's not the first theatrical comedy-mystery to do so. Back in 2018, Paul Feig's "A Simple Favor" surprised moviegoing audiences with its queer subtext, and has since become recognized as such a cult classic that it's getting a sequel. It's not as horrific or filled with bloody murder as "Bodies Bodies Bodies," but fans of that film will definitely find a lot to appreciate about "A Simple Favor," even if it's just moments that make us love Blake Lively even more.
"A Simple Favor" stars Anna Kendrick as Stephanie, a vlogger who starts a friendship with fellow class mother Emily Nelson — played fabulously by Lively in three-piece suits — only for Emily to mysteriously go missing. Stephanie resolves to find her, but the truth that's revealed brings up a lot more questions than it does answers, making this a thrilling and even more satisfying mystery than "Bodies Bodies Bodies." It's a lot more noir-inspired than the teen slasher vibes of Halina Reijn's film, but both tales are similarly ripe with twists and turns that no audience member will see coming.
Game Night
It's not exactly a surprising twist that "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and "Game Night" center around very different types of games. While "Bodies Bodies Bodies" sees a house party turn into a murder mystery after a "Mafia"-esque game goes awry, "Game Night" focuses on a group of friends whose murder mystery night gets a little more high stakes than they're used to. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, "Game Night" stars Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman as Annie and Max, a couple whose competitiveness thrives during game nights with friends — until the arrival of Max's older brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), whose desire to play a kidnapping mystery game turns into a real kidnapping.
As The Guardian stated in its review, "'Game Night' is one of those movies that any normal person would like straight away, and how could you not? It's goofy, slapstick and features the talents of Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman." As with "Bodies Bodies Bodies," first-time audience members will walk away laughing at each and every line of dialogue (especially the ones coming from Jesse Plemons as a creepy, friendless cop), while those who rewatch it will uncover new jokes and hidden details with every viewing.
Freaky
"Freaky" is another production from Blumhouse, a comedy-centric slasher film that shares a little more in common with "Bodies Bodies Bodies." It's also directed by Christopher Landon, who helmed the "Happy Death Day" films and wrote most of the "Paranormal Activity" franchise. "Freaky," as the title suggests, toys with the body swapping premise of "Freaky Friday," though instead of a mother and daughter switching bodies, it's a notorious serial killer (Vince Vaughn) and his loner teenage victim (Kathryn Newton). As one might expect, watching Vaughn act like a teenage girl and Newton act like a middle-aged killer is ripe with comedic potential.
Although the production of "Freaky" was tougher than you'd think, it turned out to be a successful film at the box office and among critics, with Consequence of Sound praising it as "an out and out blast that finds Landon inching closer and closer to slasher masters like [Wes] Craven and [John] Carpenter." Even compared to "Bodies Bodies Bodies," this is an unabashedly silly horror flick that deserves a spot on any Halloween movie watchlist. The young and talented Newton steals all her scenes as a psychopathic killer in the body of a teenager, while the seasoned comedy veteran Vaughn gives his brattiest performance yet.
Y2K
Those who loved the nostalgic vibes of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" may want to keep their eyes on their local cinemas in December 2024, as an all-new horror film from A24 will shortly be hitting the big screen. "Y2K" is the directorial debut of Kyle Mooney, one of the most memorable "Saturday Night Live" cast members in recent history, whose affinity for a slightly off-putting retro style has already informed his wholesome 2017 drama "Brigsby Bear" as well as his Netflix animated sketch series "Saturday Morning All Star Hits!"
The talented cast of "Y2K" includes young up-and-comers like Jaeden Martell of "It" fame, Rachel Zegler from "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," and "Deadpool 2" star Julian Dennison as high schoolers whose 1999 New Year's Eve party goes awry when the Y2K conspiracy comes true, pitting humankind against technology in a struggle for survival. Early reviews from film festivals like South by Southwest have already promised a fun, bloody disaster film for fans of the chaos in "Bodies Bodies Bodies," with Bloody Disgusting touting it as "a nonstop, propulsive comedy-horror that isn't afraid to kill off even the most charismatic characters among a sprawling cast." It should definitely make for a future Halloween classic, right next to "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and all the other films on this list.