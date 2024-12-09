Movies Like A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies

As far as 1980s comedies go, there are few films as iconic as 1988's "Heathers." In fact, Halina Reijn even cited the film as a direct influence on "Bodies Bodies Bodies," telling A.frame, "It's funny, but it's also scary and then it also tries to reflect on group behavior and young people and how they want to belong to a group and how they don't and bullying and being excluded. That film feels very fearless to me."

It helps that the cast of "Heathers" also includes icons of the early '90s who share a lot of similarities with the cast of "Bodies Bodies Bodies." The fabulous Winona Ryder stars as Veronica, a teen girl who resolves to overthrow a clique of popular girls (the titular "Heathers") by teaming up with a young murderer, played by Christian Slater, to stage their deaths as suicides. Although it has the look of a typical '80s high school comedy, the film is incredibly dark and satirical, and like the Gen Z slang of "Bodies Bodies Bodies," it even had a major influence on the lexicon of the next generation of teens.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org