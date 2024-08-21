Blake Lively Moments That Make Us Love Her Even More

Blake Lively has been all over the news lately in the wake of her new film, "It Ends With Us," based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel from 2016. Despite the film's marketing, it hasn't been all roses for Lively, as rumors of on-set feuds and a falling out with the director have overshadowed what should be a triumphant moment for the leading lady.

Simply put, it seems that the remarkable success of "It Ends with Us" — it made over $100 million at the domestic box office in its first full week of release — has been dampened slightly by the controversy, especially since Lively is far from an actor everyone hates working with. But things are likely to turn around for the actress-slash-businesswoman once everybody forgets about the pointless tabloid drama.

Nevertheless, the onslaught of vitriol thrown towards Lively in recent weeks is reminiscent of similar online hate campaigns against actresses like Brie Larson, Amber Heard, and even Lively's close friend Taylor Swift. As a result, many pop culture fans are probably forgetting about all the reasons why we loved Blake Lively in the first place. Let's rewind to some of the most iconic moments throughout Lively's career, from the behind-the-scenes secrets of "Gossip Girl" to her endearing family life.