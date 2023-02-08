Why The Menu Isn't The Movie People Think It Is

Great horror (hell, even bad horror, on occasion), by necessity, involves the viewer in its psychological experiment. Director Mark Mylod and writer Will Tracy's "The Menu" is no different. Howevr, rather than allow the average viewer to engage in the kind of rah-rah moral superiority that Dumb Rich People movies do, "The Menu" very intentionally doesn't let anyone off the hook. This universal skewering is a major element of the film, and yet, it's an element that's largely absent in the discourse surrounding it.

Much of what several prominent publications have said about "The Menu," including praise, relies on a surface-level understanding that, ironically, reinforces some of what the film's actually trying to say. These reviews — which tend to lump it in with other Eat the Rich narratives that don't tell us anything we don't already know, or chalk up its satirical focus to class division, or view it as an indictment of foodie culture, not to mention conflate Chef Solowik's (Ralph Fiennes) ranting with the film's own statement — either willingly ignore or miss entirely the story's exponentially more versatile, far-reaching, and relevant subtext.

Even though "The Menu" does indeed run on a particular representation of wealth and class divide, this is merely the language used to relay its thesis — it is not, to the film's credit, the thesis itself. And as a closer examination of its psychological experiment reveals, "The Menu" is not so much an indictment of the 1% as it is an exploration of the dynamics of division and resistance in the modern world — one that has just as much to say about us as it does about any one of its elitist characters.