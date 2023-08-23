The Highest-Grossing Movies To Never Finish Number One At The Box Office

Like it or not, money makes the world go round. That old adage might not be more true anywhere than in the world of film, with new movies and even some of the most popular existing franchises either living or dying based on their bottom line. But with all the discussion around the biggest moneymakers in Hollywood, a certain less prestigious achievement often goes overlooked. We're talking, of course, about the best-performing films that never finished at #1 in ticket sales.

Since it can be tricky to determine exactly what it means to finish first at the box office, we'll only be looking at the highest-grossing films that never secured the coveted top spot for a weekly return. Additionally, we'll focus strictly on domestic returns while discussing all of these second-place runners-ups. So with all that in mind, let's dive right in to the highest-grossing movies to never reach #1 at the box office.