Red One Review: Tepid Action Comedy Saved By Christmas Cheer

There's a sturdy foundation under the house "Red One" builds. The film's core premise surrounds Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), the head of security for Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons). This Christmas, only days away, is set to be his last, as Cal plans to retire from his post. He just can't see the good in the world anymore and he takes Santa's mission too seriously to half-ass his end of the operation. But when Santa is kidnapped on Christmas Eve, he must stop at nothing to save the holiday.

Now, on its own that sounds a little hack, right? It wouldn't be out of place in a ranking of Hallmark Christmas movies. But the key to why it works is the presentation. With this element of the plot, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" director Jake Kasdan and "Fast & Furious" veteran screenwriter Chris Morgan take the proceedings deathly serious. Cal and his mission are utterly indistinguishable from Gerard Butler's president-saving in the "Has Fallen" films, or any number of other gritty, tough-guy action flicks from the '90s and early 2000s.

It's genuinely a delight to watch Johnson play it fully straight for a change, not relying on his thinly veiled personal brand as an ass-kicking girl dad who breathes in oxygen and exhales catchphrases. The inherent comedic power of treating a siege on the North Pole like it's a terrorist attack is hilarious enough on its own and if adhered to, could have produced the action equivalent to something like "Elf," mining laughs from earnestness rather than Ryan Reynolds-ian snark.

But the rest of the film tacks on too many diverging styles and tones that muddy the waters. Chris Evans is Jack O'Malley, the co-lead hacker-slash-ne'er do-well who is both a deadbeat dad and a Christmas Atheist. He sort of stands in for the Kevin Hart little buddy-type Johnson loves to play off of, but performance wise he seems to slip into some of the lazy typecasting of his pre-MCU career. He's also meant to be the audience's entry point into this fantastical world, but this doesn't feel like a movie that needed a stubbly rogue emoting at the camera with unfunny cracks about the absurdity of it all. The absurdity is kind of the point!

Add in Lucy Liu as the head of a government agency that deals with mythological creatures in the background mugging for a spin-off that'll never come and a variety of other overlong bits with diminishing returns, and you've got a busy and middling affair that could have been something really special.