Dwayne Johnson Gets Record-Breaking Payday For Amazon's Red One Amid Actor Strike

Hollywood is taking hit after hit during the SAG-AFTRA strike as actors fight back against the pay disparity between executives and working actors. However, amidst all the chaos, Dwayne Johnson nabbed himself a record-breaking payday for his upcoming Christmas movie, "Red One."

According to a recent report from Puck, the WWE-star-turned-actor is getting more than $50 million guaranteed to make Amazon's "Red One," which he stars in alongside Chris Evans. Even with movie studios' recent ridiculous spending, the contract is unprecedented, even for an actor of Johnson's caliber. Not only is it his highest-ever payout, but it secures Johnson the new record for the largest upfront paycheck for any actor for a single role. As for "Red One," sources told the outlet, "The movie is way over budget and sort of off the rails," but Johnson's fee is guaranteed, meaning he's getting his payday one way or another.

Back in November, Johnson took to Instagram to announce the start of production on "Red One," introducing J.K. Simmons as the movie's Santa Claus. "This is a massive globe trotting & fun movie that brings Christmas home to you and your families in a way that you've never seen before," Johnson wrote, promising that quite the spectacle was on the way. Now that we know a little more about his "Red One" contract," it's no surprise he was so giddy about the project, although the news couldn't have come at a worse time.