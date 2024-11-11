The Worst American Presidents Ever Elected In TV And Movies, Ranked

Party Affiliation: Republican

Term Served: 2008–2016

Worst Presidential Act: Killed a Supreme Court Justice to cover up stealing an election.

The fact that President Fitzgerald Grant III is this low should really tell you something about how bad this is going to get by the time we're done. Tony Goldwyn portrayed the salt-and-pepper presidential seductor for seven seasons on the hit ABC series "Scandal," which follows his political peaks and valleys from the perspective of elite gray hat crisis manager Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) — who also happens to be the woman with whom President Grant is cheating on his wife (Bellamy Young's Mellie Grant).

But a mere affair and the general air of toxicity that surround his administration wouldn't be enough to land him on this list in and of itself. That honor he earned by ascending to the presidency through a rigged election. In fairness, President Grant didn't exactly know the election was rigged in his favor, because — like much of the action in the show — it simply happens around him.

To make a long story short, a group of people involved with his first presidential campaign — including Pope and his wife — saw the writing on the wall that he was not going to win, and thus arranged for voting machines in Defiance County, Ohio to feed four-fifths of the votes for the Democratic candidate to the then-California governor. When he finds this out years later, he not only appears to fall more deeply in love with Pope (still married, by the way), he smothers a dying Supreme Court Justice to prevent her from coming clean. But he's apparently the hero of this story, so he gets two terms and is immediately succeeded by his wife.