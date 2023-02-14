Prepare For President Thunderbolt Ross In Captain America 4
International affairs seem to be at the center of "Captain America: New World Order," the fourth film in the "Captain America" series, and now we know where Harrison Ford's character of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross sits in the geopolitical landscape: right at the top.
Confirmation that Ross will be president is only the latest news bringing light to the inner workings of the next Cap film. As the first "Captain America" flick starring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who was first given the mantle of Captain America in the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "New World Order" will follow up on that series. It will also act as the lead-in for the subsequent "Thunderbolts" movie.
In addition to Ford as Ross, "Captain America: New World Order" has cast Shira Haas as the Israeli superhero Sabra and will bring back Tim Blake Nelson to reprise his role of Dr. Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." Ross, too, first appeared in that film, though he was played then by William Hurt. In the time since we've last seen the character, it appears he's risen through the hierarchy of power in the Marvel universe to become president of the United States, as Kevin Feige recently revealed.
Kevin Feige teases a President Thaddeus Ross and Sam Wilson dynamic
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed a preexisting rumor: Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, played by Harrison Ford, will be president of the United States in the upcoming "Captain America: New World Order." Said Feige, "This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He's the president of the United States in the film." The studio executive's comment is the first official confirmation of Ross's seat behind the Resolute desk in the upcoming fourth "Captain America" installment.
Not only will Ross be the commander in chief, but he'll also have a confrontational dynamic with the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), that reflects Harrison Ford's political action thrillers of the 1990s. "With Harrison, you think about 'Air Force One,' and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in 'Clear and Present Danger,'" Feige explained. "There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible."
With a planned release date in May 2024, we're almost certain to find out more about "Captain America: New World Order" before it finally swings a vibranium shield into theaters.