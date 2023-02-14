Prepare For President Thunderbolt Ross In Captain America 4

International affairs seem to be at the center of "Captain America: New World Order," the fourth film in the "Captain America" series, and now we know where Harrison Ford's character of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross sits in the geopolitical landscape: right at the top.

Confirmation that Ross will be president is only the latest news bringing light to the inner workings of the next Cap film. As the first "Captain America" flick starring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who was first given the mantle of Captain America in the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "New World Order" will follow up on that series. It will also act as the lead-in for the subsequent "Thunderbolts" movie.

In addition to Ford as Ross, "Captain America: New World Order" has cast Shira Haas as the Israeli superhero Sabra and will bring back Tim Blake Nelson to reprise his role of Dr. Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." Ross, too, first appeared in that film, though he was played then by William Hurt. In the time since we've last seen the character, it appears he's risen through the hierarchy of power in the Marvel universe to become president of the United States, as Kevin Feige recently revealed.