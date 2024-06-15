Things The Boys TV Show Changed From The Comics

Amazon Prime Video's flagship superhero series "The Boys" has cemented itself as one of the greatest comic book adaptations of all time — with a heavy emphasis on the word "adaptation." Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comic book series, "The Boys," was as popular as it was controversial, and if we're being honest with ourselves, the balance shifts in favor of the latter as time marches farther and farther from the series' final issue. When Erick Kripke set out to revive this dark deconstruction of superhero stories and tropes for a streaming audience, he had the difficult task of parsing through the source material to find which aspects of the comics would help his series soar and which would send it crashing into the ocean.

As successful as he was in this endeavor, "The Boys" has gone from a niche piece of nerd culture to a mainstream success. And while the series' success can arguably be attributed to Kripke and his writers' judicious trimming and altering of the original story, the changes themselves are sometimes the most interesting thing about it. Here are details and plot points that the show changed when it brought "The Boys" to Amazon Prime Video.