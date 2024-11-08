The New Star Wars Trilogy Plot Might Not Be What You Think

Trying to find a new "Star Wars" movie these days is like trying to catch lightning in a bottle. We keep hearing the rumblings and seeing the flashes, but then the project vanishes just as quickly. Remember when Rian Johnson was supposed to get his own entire trilogy after "The Last Jedi" came out? Remember when Disney was giving a trilogy to the "Game of Thrones" guys? Or how about that Patty Jenkins "Rogue Squadron" movie? At this point, any news leak, rumor, or even official announcement from Lucasfilm regarding "Star Wars" on the big screen needs to be taken with a pound of salt. And now, yet again, another new "Star Wars" trilogy has purportedly entered the early stages of development.

According to a new report by Deadline, the mastermind this time is Simon Kinberg, a veteran of the franchise who helped produce "The Force Awakens" and held a central position alongside Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck as co-creator on the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." Kinberg has also written and produced films in the "X-Men" film series, the Robert Downey Jr. "Sherlock Holmes" franchise, and the recent Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot movies starring Kenneth Branagh.

"Star Wars" is intended to return to theaters in 2026 with Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian & Grogu." Other standalone films — the "Dawn of the Jedi" movie from "Logan" director James Mangold and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey movie (which recently lost writer Steven Knight) — also remain in the works. So, how does Kinberg's hypothetical new trilogy fit into the mix? And what could it be about? Let's get into it.